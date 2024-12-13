We’ll Send You Back Home If You Indulge In Anti-Social Acts, UNICROSS VC Tells Fresh Students

Share

Vice-Chancellor, University of Cross River (UNICROSS), Prof. David Abua has threatened to send any new student of the University back home if any of them engages “In any antisocial behaviour.

He warned that none of the new students should identify with associations that will hinder them from attaining their full potential, insisting that as the manager of the institution, he will not fold his arms “And watch the image of the school tarnished.”

The Vice-chancellor issued the warning during the institution’s 23rd matriculation ceremony which took place on Saturday at UNICROSS main campus Càlabar.

He threatened to discipline new students who involved themselves in anti-social behaviour like cultism, and examination malpractice, among others.

Prof. Abua however, charged the new students to develop a study schedule that will allow them to review materials thoroughly before going to sit for any semester examination If they are desirous to graduate with flying colours.

“I urged you to manage your hearts and minds and commence hard work from the beginning of this semester.

“The next four or five years of your academic journey will be a defining period in your life, and you must not allow any form of distraction to derail you from achieving your goals.

“Today marks a milestone in your lives as you officially become members of the University of Cross River State.

“It’s a moment to celebrate, but it’s also a moment to reflect on the journey ahead 4that will demand your hard work, determination and focus”, he stated.

The breakdown of the admission includes faculty of Agriculture 40 students, Management Science 1,374, Biological sciences 886, Architecture 157, Physical sciences 1,836, Communication Technology 1,101, Engineering 1,204, education 1,554, Basic medical sciences 820 and environmental sciences 302, total of 9,284.

