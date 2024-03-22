We’ll See If Xavi Is Leaving Barcelona Or Not – Laporta

The President of the Spanish Football Club, Barcelona, Joan Laporta, has expressed his concerns over Xavi Hernandez’s decision to leave the club at the end of this season.

Recalls that last January, Xavi announced his intention to resign as Barcelona’s head coach despite having a contract with the Nou Camp until 2025.

Laporta is now urging the former player to contemplate remaining with the team.

“I’d really, really, really like Xavi to change his mind and stay as Barça manager.

“I won’t put pressure on Xavi. It depends on him, he’s aware of my desire for him to stay here.

“We will see at the end of the season,” Laporta told Mundo Deportivo.