We’ll Secure Investment Policies That Foster Transparent Business Environment – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured both local and foreign investors that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to securing investment policies that promote a transparent and stable business environment in Nigeria.

Speaking during a meeting with senior executives from Citibank’s global leadership, led by Global Head of Citibank International, Ernesto Torres Cantú, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Shettima described Nigeria as a prime investment destination following far-reaching economic reforms that have transformed the country’s fiscal landscape and stabilized the currency regime.

“This is the right time to come to Nigeria and the right time to invest in Nigeria,” the Vice President said. “With the uniform exchange rate, an investor coming into Nigeria will be assured of the stability of the currency.”

He lauded Citibank for its over four decades of consistent presence in Nigeria, emphasizing the bank’s significant role in supporting the country’s economic resilience.

“You have been with us through thick and thin. You have accounted for more than 30 percent of inward capital into this country. Most recently, you helped us raise $2.1 billion in December 2024. This is a partnership that has stood the test of time,” he said.

Shettima highlighted several bold reforms implemented since President Tinubu assumed office, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of exchange rates — policies that previous administrations avoided due to political sensitivity.

“When we assumed office, the economy was hemorrhaging due to an over-bloated subsidy regime. Many preferred to kick the can down the road, but the President took the courageous decision to remove the fuel subsidy on his very first day in office,” he stated.

He also emphasized the collapse of the dual exchange rate system, which had long distorted Nigeria’s forex market, and described the recently passed tax legislation as the most sweeping in the country’s history.

Notably, the new tax reforms reduced the federal government’s share of Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue from 15% to 10%, increased the states’ allocation from 50% to 55%, and maintained the local governments’ share at 35%.

“When we came into office, our debt service-to-revenue ratio was a staggering 111%. Today, we’ve brought it down to manageable levels, thanks to disciplined fiscal management,” Shettima added.

Earlier in his remarks, Cantú reaffirmed Citibank’s long-term commitment to Nigeria and commended the administration’s resolve in implementing tough but necessary reforms.

“We’ve been in Nigeria for 41 years, and the reason I came today is because we believe Nigeria is at an inflection point—one that signals a better future for all Nigerians and companies,” Cantú said.

He praised the government’s economic decisions, noting: “It’s been a process of reforms that we congratulate the government for—making those difficult decisions with the confidence that they will take Nigeria to a better place for everybody.”

He added, “What we do is connect Nigerian companies to the world and bring the world’s companies to Nigeria. That is what we’ve been doing for the past 41 years, and we will continue to do so.”

Other members of the Citibank delegation included Ms. Ebru Pakcan, Middle East & Africa CEO; Mr. Genaro Poulat, Global Head of Country Risk Management; Mrs. Nneka Enwereji, MD/CEO of Citibank Nigeria; Mr. Siddarth Bansal, Corporate Bank Head; and Mrs. Funmi Ogunlesi, Public Affairs Head for Sub-Saharan Africa.

