We’ll sanction Wike, others at the right time – PDP Chair

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will sanction the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and other party members over alleged anti-party activities. Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, Chairman, Umar Damagum, said Wike is not above the party.

The immediate past Rivers State governor headed the G-5, with Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo) as members that allegedly worked against the candidate of the party in the February 25 presidential poll Atiku Abubakar. Makinde is the only one still in power after the rest completed their second terms.

Damagun said: “I have always said this thing that as long as you are a member of the PDP, there is a time for everything. “I must stabilise this party and not cause a crisis. And I will continue to do that within the confines of reason. “When things go out of hand, we will act. Meanwhile, we still see it within the ambit of the law. Mind you, we have other litigation going on in this party and we won’t want to plunge our party into another crisis. “And let me tell you something, it’s not only Wike, there are other people who worked against this party “When we get to that level we will sanction everybody. If Wike believes he is above this party, we will be able to show him that he is not above this party. “A committee has been set up to review what happened in the 2023 election and come out with a report not only about one person, but every person who has in one way or another engaged in antiparty. Then after that, we will see what kind of measures to take.”