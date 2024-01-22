We’ll Revive Cultural Heritage In Sokoto – Gov Aliyu

The Sokoto State Governor Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu has pledged to revive the lost glory of cultural heritage in the state.

The State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism Aminu Magaji Bodai, disclosed this while welcoming the management of Sokoto Heritage Reloaded Initiative at his office.

Bodai who was overwhelmed by the existence of Sokoto Heritage Reloaded as a Corporate entity in the state for over a decade, assured the entourage of his ministries massive support and cooperation to the development of the organization.

Earlier in his speech, the founder and Executive Director of the organization Nuruddeen Muhammad Mahe said they were at the Commissioner’s office to congratulate him on his appointment and continue to cement the existing cordial working relationship with the Ministry.

The Convener General further informed the Commissioner of the organization’s intention to celebrate 10th-year anniversary come January 2024.

He assured the Commissioner of Sokoto Heritage Reloaded’s continued support and cooperation with the ministry’s policies and programs for the overall development of the State.

He explained that the Sokoto reloaded forum is created by the youths to ensure the development and greatest achievement of good people of the state.