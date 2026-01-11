‘We’ll Retaliate Against Critics With Our Votes In 2027’ – Wike

Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, has warned that those who have criticized him and his supporters for backing President Bola Tinubu will face the consequences at the polls in 2027.

Speaking during his “thank you visit” to Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers State on Sunday, Wike expressed confidence that his supporters would respond to the criticisms with “massive votes,” emphasizing that politics is ultimately local.

“Obio/Akpor has the deciding votes during elections in the state and cannot be taken for granted by any politician,” he noted.

Wike further clarified his political focus, saying, “I did not say I wanted to be a journalist. I did not say I wanted to shape public opinion through writing. I said clearly that I wanted to be a politician, and that is what I am.”

He added, “Power is not given but taken. For the people of Obio/Akpor, we have the power to dictate who becomes governor in Rivers. Nobody has become governor in this state without Obio/Akpor making a pronouncement; nobody has become senator of Rivers East without Obio/Akpor making a decision. So, if you like, abuse us, and after abusing us, come and look for our votes—we will punish you with the votes.”

Addressing calls for his removal, Wike said, “Don’t bother about people who say ‘sack him.’ If my appointor believes that I cannot offer anything again, he has the right; it is not in your place to tell him what to do.”

Wike described his visit as an act of gratitude, saying, “Acknowledging support is a fundamental principle of leadership. When someone does good to you, you acknowledge it. Gratitude matters.”