We’ll Restore NTA, FRCN’s Lost Glories – FG

The Federal Government has assured that it would reposition the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), to regain their lost glories in the media industry.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who was on a working visit in Kaduna on Friday, noted that the two media organisations have lost their fortunes over the years due to decades of neglect, poor attitude to work, outdated infrastructure and equipment, which, he added, took a toll on their output and performance.

The minister in a statement by his special assistant Rabiu Ibrahim, gave the assurance that Bola Tinubu Administration would rejuvenate the establishments and position them as trailblazers in the broadcasting sector in Nigeria.

“To properly situate the NTA and FRCN as positive agents within the Federal Government agenda, we must appreciate the fact of their current underwhelming performance in an ever-competitive, creative, and technology-driven operating environment.

“My coming here today in the company of the Directors General of the NTA and FRCN is to genuinely seek a realistic approach to addressing some of these challenges, which is at the forefront of our priorities.

“We shall explore all the available options to ensure that we restore the lost glory of the NTA and FRCN,” the minister said.

He added that Radio Nigeria, Kaduna which he described as “a once prestigious bastion of information that has produced innumerable broadcast icons,” needs urgent resuscitation, and assured that government “will surely act with urgency in this rescue mission.”

According to Idris, on the assumption of office, he was inundated by calls from numerous interest groups on the dwindling fortunes of the two establishments and said his work would be cut out for him in ensuring that both the NTA and FRCN are rejigged to achieve their set of objectives.

“I want to assure the management, staff, and other stakeholders of the NTA and FRCN, that President Tinubu has appointed Malam Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos and Dr Mohammed Bulama as Directors General of the NTA and FRCN, respectively, after a thorough consideration of their capacity to turn around the fortune of the two largest television and radio broadcast chains in Nigeria, and indeed in Africa.

“I am available to explore opportunities that will provide the necessary wherewithal to ensure that the NTA and FRCN are equipped with modern technology, staff are well trained, and their welfare is made a priority,” he said.

The Minister said it is imperative for the two media organisations to be in tune with a media landscape that is rapidly evolving by embracing cutting-edge technologies in order to stay relevant, enhance efficiency, and reach a wider audience.

He later inspected the major operational facilities of the two stations including the transmission stations in the Isa Kaita area of Kaduna and Jaji along Kaduna-Zaria expressway.