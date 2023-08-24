We’ll Restore Confidence Of Nigerians In Government – Information Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris has said the policy thrust of his ministry is to restore the confidence of Nigerians in government.

Idris who spoke at the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) 2023 Conference/Annual General Meeting in Abuja on Thursday, assured that the ministry would disseminate credible information devoid of propaganda, so as to engender trust among the citizens.

“It is this vision that will guide the implementation of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

The minister in a statement by Deputy Director, Press Suleiman Haruna, appraised the role of NIPR in shaping public opinion, adding that “In this age of information saturation, where every click and scroll adds to the noise, the role of public relations has never been more vital.

“We are the storytellers, bridge-builders, and custodians of reputation. In an era where trust can be shattered with a single misleading tweet, our integrity must remain unshakable.”

President of the NIPR Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo, stated that the appointment of Idris as Minister of Information was an indication that the government recognises the important role that members play in national development.

Sirajo noted that Nigeria is in difficult times that require difficult decisions, drawing examples from the effects of the removal of subsidy on petroleum products, which he said, was well-intentioned but has taken a heavy toll on the livelihood of the average Nigerian.

He said the institute was ready to provide all necessary support through available channels.