We’ll Restore Accountability, Defend Separation Of Powers – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has pledged to make a difference in governance if voted into office in 2027.

Interim National Chairman of the party, Senator David Mark, speaking at the inaugural National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, said the ADC’s leadership standard is non-negotiable and will be anchored on character, competence, courage, and discipline.

“These four pillars will guide our choices, shape our culture, and anchor our performance,” he stated.

Mark described the ADC as “a Pan-African, people-oriented, problem-solving movement, sensitive to the needs of the poor and the young, women and men, persons with disabilities, workers, peasants, entrepreneurs, retirees, civil society, and the vulnerable.”

He explained that the mission is not just to attain power in 2027 but to leave a legacy that future generations would be proud to inherit.

The former Senate President expressed concern over what he described as “attempts, subtle and crude to bend the legislature and judiciary to the will of the executive.”

He pledged that the ADC would defend the separation of powers, restore legislative and judicial independence, and strengthen oversight so that budgets serve the public interest, not private appetites.

“We will end the culture of parallel budgets and extra-budgetary manoeuvres by enforcing strict and transparent planning, timely appropriations, and rigorous auditing,” he assured.

Mark added that under an ADC government, the judiciary would “be a refuge for every citizen,” promising support for an independent, efficient, and trusted judiciary with appointments based on merit, transparent case management, time-bound rulings, and a focus on justice over technicalities.

He said Nigerians are tired of slogans and statistics that do not translate into improved welfare, promising that an ADC administration will focus on practical solutions.

“We will pursue price stability and productivity through credible, rules-based coordination of fiscal and monetary policy. We will deliver reliable power supply by expanding power generation, fixing transmission bottlenecks, and rewarding distribution performance. We will secure our food supply by supporting farmers and agricultural value chains from inputs and storage to processing and markets,” he said.

According to him, the ADC is convinced that Nigeria can work for everyone, and is committed to building a party “bigger than any personality, stronger than any moment, and positively different from any party in the annals of our country.”

He noted that party leaders have agreed to set aside narrow interests for the common good.

“The road will be uphill. Sacrifice will be demanded. Those threatened by democracy will resist it. Still, we advance, calmly, courageously, together as a formidable team,” Mark stated.

He added that the political class has too often served itself, stressing that the ADC wants to change this outdated pattern.

“We must model a new attitude to leadership across every sphere, public, private, and civic. Let it be said of the ADC that we kept faith with the people, that we were steady under pressure, honest in our dealings, and relentless in delivery,” he said.