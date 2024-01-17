We’ll resist Obaseki’s plan to impose a candidate on PDP –Shaibu

Some people who don’t want you to be governor are saying that by November 2024, you would have spent eight years as deputy governor and that before now, former Governor Adams Oshiomhole spent eight years in office and that both of you are from Edo North Senatorial District. How would you react to that?

Actually, I was persuaded and there was no protest and I actually didn’t want to be deputy governor. I was persuaded and it took almost one month to get me to accept to be the deputy governor of Edo State. And there was no protest. It was persuasion. My supporters and others said I have to be there and I accepted to add value to the ticket of Governor Godwin Obaseki because he was not known and he was not one of the politicians. They needed a young vibrant politician, who has won election before and who can add political value to the ticket. So, I was actually persuaded to run with him. The issues of whether I’m from Edo North or not; I think it is just an imagination of the governor and his team and they are pushing it just to have his partner to be the governor of Edo State and that will not work. I am a street person and when you go down to check the feelings of the people, they need somebody they know, somebody they can trust and if I am to use the governor and his teams word, they need somebody who is there with them at the pepper soup joint. But they are now struggling to be at the pepper soup joint and they cannot be there. The pepper soup joint thing is somebody they can see and feel and I represent that person they can feel. That is what Edo people are yearning for now. Edo people don’t want to experiment again and one thing you should know about Edo election is that any governor, who is coming in has the first year and the third year to work because if you don’t start your programme from day one, as you are going into the second year, you are preparing for national election. As the national election is over, you are preparing for either your second term or for fresh governorship election.

So, Edo State doesn’t have time to experiment because we have experimented with Governor Obaseki and some of us have to go extra mile to cover the gaps. People are saying that Shaibu is not popular as a deputy governor but I only have two portfolios in office but I have to fill the gaps because I’m close to the people and I know what they feel. So, coming from Edo North is not the real issue. The real issue is what value am I bringing, and if you want to talk about zoning, the real aegument is that Edo North has never been given ticket to contest for governorship of Edo State by the PDP. When we talk about the equity and fairness, which the governor is promoting; that equity and fairness seem to favour the PDP giving its ticket to Philip Shaibu. There are two of us, who have come out from Edo North, Philip Shaibu and Ambassador Balogun but you can’t force people to come out and contest for an election when they are not interested. Of course, the people will choose who they want but I can tell you that the people of Edo State will not want an outsider and the governor is trying to bring an outsider and we will resist it. My contesting this election is not because of the fun of it but because the people are interested in it. And anywhere I go, I can see the organic support because my support is not procured just the way the governor is using tax payers’ money to procure support for his candidate.

Besides the governor supporting Mr. Asue Ighodalo, the people of Edo North led by Chief Mike Oghiadomhe, have also endorsed him. How does that make you feel?

Actually Chief Mike Oghiadomhe is a leader I respect so much and we had encounter in 2023, when he wanted to use the machinery of office of the governor to rig election in my ward but was resisted by the people. When he joined PDP, our mutual friend tried to reconcile us. So, Oghiadomhe is someone I respect very well but the meeting that took place in his house is just a meeting of him and some leaders and senior special assistants and special advisers. There was no party executive at that meeting. The senatorial chairman is the one, who should to call for such meeting and I as the deputy governor and the leader of the party in in Edo North by my position of being the deputy governor must sanction such meeting. So, the meeting was called at the instance of Oghiadomhe and he knows that what he has done obviously offends his office. He is just trying to provoke the people and that was why I told my supporters not to be provoked but remain focus on the agenda. What he has done is null and void and doesn’t have any consequence. When you look at the people at the meeting, from the past four elections in the state, they have not won any election in their unit, including Chief Mike Oghiadomhe. So, how does that add value to the PDP? It doesn’t add value to the PDP and it doesn’t add value to the party in terms of the election because Chief Mike Oghiadomhe has not won his ward in the past three elections in the state. But it just gives them that feeling to create the media hype that somebody is being supported but we that play practical politics know that it has no consequence or effect to my campaign.

It is obvious that your relationship with the governor has broken down. You said you were introduced to Obaseki to help his election; do you consider what is playing out now a betrayal?

I feel betrayed by the governor. When you go to church, there are certain biblical verses that are beginning to make meaning to me. There is this particular verse that have been going through my mind since this very incident started, especially the last one that just happened. The heart of man is desperately wicked. When I see what the governor is doing and relate it to what that verse of the Bible says, it makes meaning to me. I added value to his election in terms of my political structure, finances and all the vehicles that was used to campaign in 2016 are mine. I also added value during the second term election. In the second term; Oshiomhole is not my political father, he is like a father to me because of a long term relationship we have. I grow up to see him as a father but we came into politics in Edo to fight godfatherism and according to him, we needed to free resources that are being used to service godfathers for us to be able to develop our state. Frankly speaking, when we fought those godfathers, money was freed for development. So, I bought into it. So, when he wanted to be and godfather and I saw that the governor was to be oppressed by disqualifying him from the primary election, I staked my relationship with Oshiomhole and I lost about 20 per cent of my political capital in Edo North to support Governor Obaseki. I have been supporting him even as the deputy governor that doesn’t have any line financially. But through my friends I supported the second term bid of the governor with my structure, all my vehicles and finances, including how we got the ticket of the PDP. I contributed financially both in naira and in dollars and I discovered I was even duped. So, if I say betrayal, it is an understatement because I feel very hurt and betrayed. I sacrificed my personal earnings and entitlement just to have the system work because I came into politics not for myself but to fix the system. And coming from a background of fighting government to do what is right as former President of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), I’m in the system to show that fighting government to have good society is possible.

But the argument of Obaseki’s camp is that you betrayed the governor and the people of Edo Central people with your ambition, and that you also betrayed Oshiomhole? Did the governor made a promise to you that he is going to make you governor when he leaves?

There is no formal discussion on who becomes the governor after Obaseki. If anybody says I betray Oshiomhole, then the person is not correct. Why I said the person is not correct is that anybody that kows how we started; we did a rally were we said no to godfatherism and one man, one vote. We all came with that mantra and if we agreed as group to say we will fight godfathers, anybody that comes out, even if Shaibu tries to be godfather, he should be resisted. Even the governor in 2020, came out publicly and said we came on the platform to rescue Edo State and to fight godfatherism and even he as the governor attempts to be godfather, he should be dealt with. So, if you are talking about betrayal, there is no betrayal because everyone on the rescue team in 2006 agreed that we will come and rescue Edo State and take government back to the people. I kept to that agreement and whether it is Obaseki or Oshiomhole, we will resist the person.

Oshiomhole made you and there is no doubt that he had a hand in how you became deputy governor but you betrayed that same man and you are not calling it betrayal…

Oshiomhole did not make me. He was one of those that influenced me to become the deputy governor but in terms of politics, he did not make me. I was a former president of NANS and I grew from the ranks. I have my history and I became member of the Edo State House of Assembly before Oshiomhole became governor. I organised the first political meeting for Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and I created two groups, Oshiomhole Youth Alliance from student union groups and the Peoples Movement for Oshiomhole. Those were movement I created to usher in Oshiomhole to be governor. He wanted to continue his career in International Labour Organisation (ILO) but I got some leaders to convince him to come and contest for governorship because at that time we needed somebody and he accepted. In terms of who was in politics first, I worked for all of them. For Oshiomhole to be governor; I created the first major structures and for Obaseki to be governor, I was drafted to give the ticket life. So, if we must talk about betrayal now, I think it is the governor not me.

What do you have to say to the people of Edo Central who think it is their turn to produce the next governor of Edo State?

I don’t think it is an Edo Central or Edo North thing. It is those who don’t have character to sell themselves that play ethnic and religious politics. For the people of Edo Central, they had it twice, while Edo North had only gotten it once and I just told you that PDP has never given its ticket to Edo North.

Some of your critics say you enjoy fighting people but for you to get the ticket of the party, you have to go through the primary and who is the outsider you said the governor is supporting? What else do you want to do that will be different from the Obaseki administration if elected as governor?

There is a lot of things that we need to deal with, I just told you about infrastructure to drive everything we want to do in the state. Majorly, if you watch our growth, it has increased but at a slow pace and one of the indices that shows that we can do better is to massively face infrastructure, road infrastructure and electricity. We have done some part in terms of electricity. We now have a power plant but in terms of transportation, our roads are very bad, especially the federal roads. When I become governor, I will deal with issues of federal roads and reconstruct the old roads where we are going to build the rail tracks. There is a lot of traffic in the state, so at some junctions, we are going to have overhead bridges. We need movement of goods and services to be able to grow our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) because when the whole city is locked down, obviously time wasting is there. I am going to put live into the industrial pack in the state. I am also going to create over 30,000 jobs from sports alone, and agriculture will be boosted. I am going to have cluster of cash crops in various areas and I am going to work with the federal government to introduce Agriculture Bank. We are already working on incentives we can showcase to younger generation because the youth are not interested in farming. So, we are already looking for incentives that can attract these young ones into farming. There are lots of economic programmes that we need to upscale, and that is why I am coming in. When we say we don’t want an outsider, it is not Philip Shaibu, it is Edo people who are saying so. I am going to hit the ground running from day one because I am bringing experience and knowledge from both the private and public sectors.

Is it Asue Ighodalo that is an outsider or members of the Legacy Group within your part?

The word outsider means they need somebody they can feel, somebody that has empathy and human face. You said I fight people, I fight for justice and if you check my background from student unionism, I fight for a better society and I hate oppression. When you see Philip fighting, check, there must be content in what he is fighting for. As we speak today, I am not fighting the governor. It is the governor who is fighting me because I declared to contest for governor. Before now, I can tell you this same governor has given a commendation letter to me that I am the best deputy governor any governor would wish to have because of my efficiency, transparency, accountability and how I am able to manage whatever I am asked to do. Today, I am contesting for governorship not because Philip Shaibu wants to contest but I am contesting to take our state back, take our party back and give practical governamce to the people. I can tell you about the GDP of the state but how does it reflect on the faces of our people. That is what is key and that is what I am going to do. I am coming to bring practical governance because I am in the system. I have seen certain things we are doing but the process is slow. I have also certain things we are doing that I feel we can do better and you cannot do those things as deputy governor. You can only do them as the man in charge of taking decisions. For instance, I will not be a governor that my advisers will be younger than me. All my advisers must be professionals and older than me. I will not have advisers just to create job for the boys. I am going to have special advisers that I will listen to because they are experts in what they advise so that tax payers’ money will be earned not awarded.

We hope you will have young people in your government not just older people?

My commissioners must be younger than me. My special advisers must be specialists and senior to me. But all my commissioners must be younger than me to create a new set of people, who can take over when we leave.