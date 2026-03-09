We’ll Resist Every Attempt To Demean Late Akeredolu’s Legacy – Ex-CPS

The former Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the late Ondo State Governor, Richard Olatunde, has cleared the air over a statement credited to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa during his media chat on Friday, March 6, 2026, regarding the efforts of the late Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in securing the Port Declaration for the Ondo Deep Sea Port (Port Ondo).

According to Olatunde, the statement was a clear misrepresentation by the governor, noting that it was not the first time such a statement had come from the governor on this subject matter.

“We are constrained to set the record straight and place facts at the heart of history so as to protect the legacy of a man whose dreams, passion, and dedication opened the door to the possibility of actualising a deep sea port in Ondo State.

“During the media chat, Governor Aiyedatiwa said the Port Declaration secured by the Akeredolu administration was faulty. His exact words were: “The Deep Sea Port that we are pursuing has been in the pipeline for many years. Agagu talked about it, Mimiko talked about it. Akeredolu also started something; he got a port declaration even though it was faulty, which I had to pursue to get amended,” he noted.

Olatunde said that such an attempt to belittle the rigorous efforts put in by the late governor to secure the Port Declaration is unacceptable.

“To merely say that “Akeredolu started something” is to demean the sleepless nights and exhaustive efforts that culminated in the Port Declaration,” he added.

He further noted that the late Governor Akeredolu activated the actualisation of the seaport by employing the services of a consulting firm headed by Mr. Ekong Etim.

“This firm conducted the feasibility study of the project and came up with the Outline Business Case (OBC), which is the final report showcasing the project as a multipurpose deep sea port. The OBC was presented to the late Governor Akeredolu on August 15, 2020.

“The OBC was then sent to the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) for the issuance of a Certificate of Compliance, after which it was forwarded to the Federal Ministry of Transportation. The Port Declaration was eventually secured in May 2023 after the memo seeking approval was presented by the Federal Ministry of Transportation through the then Minister of Transportation, Engr. Muazu Jaji Sambo, who was motivated by the intense pressure mounted by the former Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye.

“These efforts that led to the Port Declaration go far beyond what anyone, including Governor Aiyedatiwa, should merely refer to as “Akeredolu did something.” It would amount to sheer injustice to dismiss the gallantry and ceaseless efforts of the late governor in respect of the Deep Sea Port. Aketi had laid a strong foundation for the actualisation of the port.

“On the insinuation that the Port Declaration was faulty, Governor Aiyedatiwa should be honest enough to tell the people of Ondo State and Nigerians that what he referred to as “faulty” in the Port Declaration was a clerical error where a company’s name was inserted into the document as a partner. It was a clerical error and not a fundamental defect. It did not reduce or cancel the validity of the licence secured by the Akeredolu administration. This error was cleared by the Federal Executive Council without hesitation.”

He urged the people of the state to note that both China Harbour and Dubai Port had already shown interest in the development of the deep sea port in the state.

“The delay in the Port Declaration was the reason the late governor could not further consolidate on the arrangements before he fell ill and subsequently answered the glorious call.

“As for the claim that no government had touched the area of bitumen exploration before Governor Aiyedatiwa, the facts speak for themselves. It is also on record that the Akeredolu administration pursued and secured a licence for bitumen exploration in the state.

“The Federal Government, through the then Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, approved and announced that the licence was granted to the state as part of efforts by the Federal Government to diversify the economy and boost the country’s foreign exchange.

“It is unfortunate that Governor Aiyedatiwa continues to attack and demean the achievements of the late Governor Akeredolu. Even the new Government House that was initiated and completed by Governor Akeredolu before he died is being contested by Aiyedatiwa.

“For those of us who witnessed the conspiracy that was fuelled by the unbridled ambition of today’s leadership in 2023, we are not surprised by this unwholesome conduct. We can only implore the people of Ondo State to seek the truth and not fall victim to falsehood masquerading as truth,” he concluded.