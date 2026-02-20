We’ll Resist Electoral Act Conspiracy – Bugaje, Utomi, Others

The Movement for Credible Elections (MCE) has described President Bola Tinubu’s signing of Electoral Act as deliberate act of weakening of electoral integrity.

MCE in a statement by Dr. Usman Bugaje, Prof Pat Utomi, Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), Ayuba Wabba, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, Barr Femi Falana (SAN), among others said the president and federal lawmakers have willfully trampled on the will of the people.

“It was a calculated choice to place their personal and partisan interests above that of the country and people,” the group said.

According to the MCE, the push by Nigerians for mandatory electronic transmission is not cosmetic, but a response to decades of collation-stage manipulation, result disputes, and violence rooted in mistrust.

It regretted that instead of consolidating that progress, the political class has chosen to reverse the reform that Nigeria has painstakingly built over 25 years. “Nations emerging from military rule survive only when institutions become stronger than personalities.

“When procedural clarity gives way to ambiguity, the system drifts backward,” the group said MCE noted that the political class chose ambiguity over certainty, discretion over obligation, and vulnerability over transparency. “After decades of military rule, Nigerians reclaimed democracy through sacrifice and sustained civic struggle.

“That hard-won constitutional order rests on one foundational principle – the integrity of the ballot. We have walked too far from the barracks to now weaken the ballot.

“When those entrusted with legislative authority diffuse safeguards that protect that ballot, they do not merely amend a statute but have badly damaged public trust,” the group said.

It regretted that the cost of democratic is backsliding, leading to capital flight, social polarisation, youth disillusionment, and institutional fragility. The group warned that history will not treat lightly those who knowingly preserved grey zones in electoral processes ahead of a national election cycle.