We’ll Resist Any Attempt To Truncate Our Convention –PDP

The Security Subcommittee of the November 15 National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has assured delegates of adequate protection before, during and after the convention.

Deputy Chairman of the subcommittee, Senator Austin Akobundu, at the inaugural meeting of the committee in Abuja yesterday, said the committee would not only provide perimeter security at the convention, but as well, will gather intelligence, in collaboration with the security agencies, to ensure a hitch-free convention.

Akobundu, a retired colonel in the Nigerian Army, promised that the convention would be “devoid of incursions from undesirable elements that would like to physically truncate the exercise.” He presented Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, also a retired Nigerian Army Lieutenant Colonel, who is the Chairman of the subcommittee.

Senator Akobundu, however, said there is not much that could be done in this regard until committee members tour the facility at the venue of the convention in Ibadan, Oyo State. Deputy Chairman of the PDP National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC), Tanimu Turaki (SAN), assured the committee of every support.

“We, in the management of the NCOC, want to assure you, and the leadership of your committee, that we are not going to leave any stone unturned in ensuring that whatever that can be done is done to make the work of your committee very easy,” he said.