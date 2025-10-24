We’ll Reposition Nigeria As Global Tourism Destination – Expert

Stakeholders in the hospitality business in Nigeria have called on the government, corporate organisations and well-heeled individuals to take advantage of the prevailing peace and harmony in Kwara State to attract financial flow and invest in tourism and hospitality businesses in the State.

Speaking with journalists on Friday in Ilorin, the state capital, on the sidelines of a planned one-day Hospitality Impact and Tourism conference (HITC 2.0) 2025, the Convener of the programme, Mrs Folashade Folayan, stressed the need to change old narratives, saying that the North Central geopolitical zone is not all about insecurity.

Folayan, who solicited the cooperation of stakeholders on efforts to rebrand Nigeria to the outside world against stereotyped perceptions, said that financial opportunities abound in the hospitality business.

She said that Kwara State, among other states in the North Central district, represents cultural harmony, historical depth, and untapped tourism potential of the geopolitical zone in Nigeria, adding that hosting the second edition of the HITC in Ilorin was a deliberate effort to decentralise tourism conversations, “showing that growth and opportunity exist beyond traditional hubs like Lagos and Abuja”.

The Convener, who said that the conference is relevant today, added that, “In a time when the global economy is shifting, tourism has proven to be one of the most resilient sectors worldwide, a source of jobs, entrepreneurship, and hope.

“For us in Nigeria, the opportunity is clear: every state has stories, culture, and destinations waiting to be harnessed. But this growth requires vision, coordination, and partnerships – which is exactly what

2.0 stands for.”

She also said that the conference provides a national platform that brings together government officials, tourism professionals, entrepreneurs, and creatives to discuss, innovate, and collaborate on the future of Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism industry.

“It’s not just a conference- it’s a movement to position Nigeria as a global tourism destination driven by creativity, policy, and people”, she said.

Themed, “Tourism Transformed: Empowering People, Shaping Policy, Driving Prosperity”, Folayan said that the one-day meeting would hold on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

“The goal is to empower people, shape policy, and drive prosperity through tourism and hospitality. The meeting seeks to highlight how innovation, professional development, and strategic partnerships can transform the sector into a major contributor to Nigeria’s economy.

“The conference will showcase Kwara’s cultural and tourism potential, strengthen collaboration between public and private sectors, inspire youth participation in hospitality careers, and create visibility and investment opportunities for local businesses.

“It is intentionally impact-driven, focused on practical solutions, policy collaboration and local-to-global storytelling. It bridges the gap between culture and commerce, celebrating Nigerian excellence while preparing our people and systems for a global audience,” she added.