We’ll Renovate Traditional Rulers’ Residences, Review Salaries – Gov. Aliyu

Sokoto State Government has announced plans to review the salaries of traditional rulers and renovate their official residences to strengthen the institution and enhance its effectiveness.

The State Governor, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, disclosed this when he received the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on a traditional Sallah visit at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Lodge, Government House, Sokoto.

Aliyu stated that the state government intends to renovate the residences of traditional rulers this year to ensure they are befitting of their status.

A committee has already been established to oversee the salary review, and he has directed the Commissioner for Local Government to begin coordination to commence renovations promptly, starting with the residence of the District Head of Wurno.

The Governor acknowledged the pivotal role of traditional rulers in maintaining peace, unity, and stability in their domains, noting that the planned salary review and official residence renovations aim to improve their welfare and capacity to serve their communities effectively.

He also urged the Muslim Ummah to sustain the virtues and lessons learned during Ramadan, particularly unity, peace, patience, and love for one another, emphasizing the importance of peaceful coexistence and collective responsibility.

The Sultan praised Governor Aliyu’s people-oriented leadership, particularly the administration’s efforts to sustain welfare programs and improve security across the state.

He commended the consistency of the Ramadan feeding program, describing it as a vital intervention that cushions economic hardship among the less privileged, and lauded other social support initiatives that have positively impacted communities.

The Sultan acknowledged the government’s efforts to tackle insecurity and restore peace, expressing gratitude to security agencies for ensuring a hitch-free Sallah celebration.

He reaffirmed the Sultanate Council’s unwavering support, pledging that the traditional institution will continue to provide advice to ensure government success and assuring full loyalty and commitment to the administration’s development agenda.

The Sultan welcomed the review of salaries and the planned renovation of official residences, describing the move as a “timely recognition of the pivotal role of traditional institutions in governance and community development”.

The Sallah homage is a long-standing tradition that symbolises mutual respect and collaboration between the government and the traditional institution in Sokoto State.