We’ll Remain Committed To Promoting Nigerian Women’s Rights – ActionAid 

ActionAid Nigeria has said that it would remain committed to promoting women’s and girls’ rights empowerment in Nigeria, through several developmental projects.

The International Development partner, disclosed this in Abuja over the weekend, during the official launch of the Development Partners Group on Gender (DPGG) strategic framework.

Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi stated that ActionAid Nigeria participated in the development and launch of the framework, because of its belief that Nigerian women need empowerment in all ramifications.

She noted that the organisation was making efforts to achieve gender equality through institutional reforms and social reorientation.

She said, ” ActionAid works to promote women’s rights towards achieving gender equality and eradicate poverty. it is my firm belief that this document will help DPGG as a collective, to address most of the around coordination of gender and women’s rights interventions in Nigeria.

” the Development Partners Group on Gender (DPGG) has organically grown since inception in 2008 to become one of the largest multi-sectoral gender and women empowerment accountability groups in Nigeria.

According to her, ” the implementation of the 1st strategy was weak due to inadequate funding of initiatives, lack of political will from heads of agencies to drive some of the made, as well as lack of an accountability mechanism to deliver on the strategy.

” The development of the 2nd edition has been a joint effort of the members of DPGG to improve the strategic framework and a process of drawing lessons from previous work, thereby improving on the existing strategy of the group”, she added.