We’ll Remain Committed To Blending Education, Sports In Nigeria – Ned Nwoko

…As first private sports university matriculates 98 students

The founder and Chancellor of the first Nigeria private sports university, Senator Ned Nwoko, has assured that the institution was out to revolutionalise sports education in the country.

He spoke during the matriculation of 98 students of the Sports University of Nigeria held at the University premises at Idumuje-Ugboko in Delta State on Thursday.

Senator Nwoko noted that the institution was committed in nurturing young talents by providing world-class training in both academics and athletics

Senator Nwoko in a statement by media consultant, Michael Ogah, said the vision of the university was to revolutionize sports education in Nigeria.

He emphasized the importance of balancing academics with athletic training, ensuring that students develop holistically as both scholars and athletes.

According to the lawmaker, the Sports University of Nigeria was established to bridge the gap between education and professional sports, equipping students with the necessary skills to excel in both fields.

Senator Nwoko further stated that the institution is committed to providing state-of-the-art sports facilities, top-tier academic programs, and an enabling environment where young talents can thrive.

He encouraged the new students to embrace the university’s mission of producing world-class athletes who are not only skilled in their respective sports but also academically sound and globally competitive.

“The matriculation of these 98 students signifies the university’s steady growth and its commitment to providing opportunities for young athletes to excel in both education and sports by blending sports with academics.

The institution aims to produce professionals who can compete at both national and international levels”, Lawmaker stated.

“The Sports University of Nigeria will continue to position itself as a premier institution for students who aspire to achieve greatness in both their academic pursuits and sporting careers.

With this matriculation, the university has taken another step toward fulfilling its vision of developing future champions and scholars who will make a lasting impact in the world of sports and education”

“The institution’s focus on combining rigorous academic programmes with professional sports training will make it a pioneering force in higher education”, the statement added.

“The Sports University of Nigeria, Idumuje-Ugboko, has marked a significant milestone with the matriculation of 98 students in its first and second combined matriculation ceremony.

The event, held at the university’s campus, was a momentous occasion that brought together students, faculty members, parents, and dignitaries from different parts of the country”, the statement declared.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nduka Uraih, congratulated the matriculating students and encouraged them to take full advantage of the unique opportunities offered by the university.

The vice chancellor emphasized the institution’s commitment to academic excellence, character development, and sportsmanship, urging students to remain focused on their studies while also honing their athletic skills.

