We’ll Reduce Impact Of Flood In Jigawa – Namadi

Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi yesterday said his administration was taking proactive measures to reduce the impact of flood in the state.

Namadi stated this yesterday in Dutse while fielding questions from newsmen on the level of preparedness by the state for the 2025 rainy season.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had said that the Guri Local Government Area (LGA) of the state fell within the high risk flood in 2025, while 20 others were predicted to experience moderate risk flood in the course of year.

Head of NEMA’s Kano Territorial Office, Dr Nura Abdullahi, had stated this at a recent stakeholders’ engagement held in Dutse, with the theme: “2025 National Preparedness and Response Campaign on Flood and Related Hazards.”

Abdullahi said the information was in accordance with Nigeria Hydrological Agency’s 2025 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO)

