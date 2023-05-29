We’ll Recover Stolen Mandates Through Judicial Process – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed optimism that it would recover all its stolen mandates at all levels in accordance with the rule of law and the laid down judicial process.

PDP made the remark in a congratulatory message to its returning and newly elected governors, commending them for their successful inauguration.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba the party urged “them to hit the ground running in delivering good governance in their respective states.”

According to the PDP, the re-election of the returning governors was “a testament of the approval by the people of their commitment to duty as demonstrated in their outstanding performances, particularly in transforming their states in the last four years in line with the manifesto of the PDP.”

It called on all the governors elected on the platform of the party “to continue in implementing the people-oriented manifesto and programmes of the PDP, which are rooted in the security and wellbeing of Nigerians and with which states under the control of the PDP have been transformed into an oasis of development, particularly in the last four years in spite of daunting challenges.”