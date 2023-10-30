We’ll Receive Resigned Ebonyi PDP, LP Leaders If They Want To Join Us – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, on Monday, said it will welcome all the leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) in the state who resigned from their parties on Sunday.

Some leaders of PDP and LP in the state including Senator Obinna Ogba who represented Ebonyi central zone between 2015 and 2023 and contested the last governorship election in Ebonyi State, former House of Representatives member Chief Livinus Makwe who represented Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo federal constituency between 2015 and also 2023 and Labour Party Deputy Governorship candidate in the last general election, Chief Ajah Nwabueze, had resigned from the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) and Labour Party respectively.

Also, some state working committees of the PDP including James Alaka the organizing Secretary of the party, Mrs. Joy Igwe Ex-Officio, and Uchenna Nwafor Zonal Auditor South East among others also dumped the PDP.

Six local government Chairmen of the party in the state, Agbom Friday of Ezza South, Nwofe Philip, Izzi, Nwobasi Ude Chizoba, Ohaozara, Chukwu Micheal Ivo, Ifere Sunday Bright, lkwo and Ndukwe Orji Okam Edda have also left the party.

The PDP bigwigs resigned from the party on Sunday saying that their resignations were personal.

The party stalwarts didn’t announce the party they will join but an investigation by New Telegraph shows that they may likely join the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC)

Reacting to their resignations, the state Chairman of APC, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha told journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital that the party will receive the former PDP and LP leaders with open arms if they decide to join the party.

“The obvious fact is that after politicking, comes governance. We have concluded in the party, politicking; trying to determine which party will win greater positions and other positions. Finally, it’s APC because it is purely the people’s mandate.

“For the people that are joining us, resigning from their various political parties, the party is like a church. When you repent and come into the church, if you clap very well, you will move to the choir area. If you are praying very well, you will come close to the Pastor.

“But if you say we are the founding fathers, the founding mothers of the church and you are not doing things very well to the glory of God, you will remain where you are.

“We need them because what the Governor is doing is governance now. In his appointments, you can see that it went across the board. He gave opposition parties some slots of appointments. The important is we want to develop the state. If it is well with the state, it is well for everybody.

“We are no longer doing segregation. If they resign their political groups and say they want to join APC, we will welcome them with all arms open. The important is that they have tried in litigations and it didn’t work because the hand of God is upon the APC.

“The masses want APC and what they are seeing now is exactly what the governor promised during his campaign tour and he has started implementing them. So, what are we struggling for?

“It is to bring up ideas and use it for the effective growth of the state, that is our own. So, if they come to APC today, we will receive them. A good politician cannot go to his or her house and sit down, you will still join another party because you still want your voices to be heard.

“So, resigning doesn’t mean that the former PDP members are going to sit at home. They will come up and the only possible place they can go and showcase their ideas because it’s all about gathering ideas and intelligence and then implementing it, is APC and I tell you, so far as it has to do with the Governor and developing the state, even if the person was the worst person that fought us during the electioneering time, wherever he or she will fit well in developing the state, we will put the person there”.