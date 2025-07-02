We’ll Rebuild Crumbling Pillars Of Democracy — Mark

Interim National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Senator David Mark, has said that the decision by opposition leaders to form a political coalition is driven by the need to stop Nigeria’s drift into a one-party state.

Speaking on Wednesday at the formal unveiling of the ADC as a coalition platform, Mark, a former President of the Senate, emphasized that the initiative goes beyond securing political power.

“It is a concerted effort to rebuild the crumbling pillars of Nigeria’s democracy,” he stated.

Mark, who resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to assume his new role, was appointed interim National Chairman of the ADC on Tuesday night, while former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola was named interim Secretary.

The unveiling attracted a wide array of political heavyweights from across Nigeria’s political spectrum, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed; former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi; former Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai; Gabriel Suswam of Benue State; Jibrin Bindow of Adamawa State; Babangida Aliyu of Niger State; FCT Senator Ireti Kingibe; former Sports Minister Solomon Dalung; Otunba Dele Momodu; Senator Lee Maeba; former APC National Chairman John Odigie-Oyegun; Senators Victor Umeh and Enyinnaya Abaribe; former Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami; former Imo Governor Emeka Ihedioha; and former SGF Babachir Lawal, among others.

Mark described the event as “the beginning of what we believe will be a long, difficult and tedious journey.”

He lamented that within just two years, the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration had hijacked all democratic institutions, leading to what he described as civilian dictatorship.

According to him, the deliberate destabilization and infiltration of major opposition parties is part of a grand plan to achieve total state capture and eliminate all electoral alternatives ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He accused the APC government of prioritizing politicking over governance, neglecting the welfare of citizens, and enabling insecurity to fester.

“A government so totally consumed with politicking that governance is abandoned, while the majority of our people wallow in hunger and poverty,” he said.

Mark expressed deep concern over the state of insecurity, noting that bandits and kidnappers continue to kill Nigerians daily with impunity.

“Yet this ongoing tragedy has not moved the government to act decisively to stop the mindless killings,” he added.

He also decried the weakening of the National Assembly under the current administration, describing it as “a mere appendage of presidential authority.”

“For the first time, we are witnessing a National Assembly where legislators—trustees of our democracy—have been reduced to praise singers of the executive. This is a dangerous conspiracy against the Nigerian people,” he said.

Mark assured Nigerians that the coalition is open to all citizens, young and old, who have lost faith in the current administration.

“For those for whom ‘Renewed Hope’ has become renewed hopelessness, this is your coalition. We welcome you to this historic rescue mission,” he declared.

While acknowledging the forthcoming bye-elections and the Anambra State governorship election, Mark emphasized that the coalition stands united under the ADC banner for the 2027 general elections and beyond.

He said the decision to adopt ADC as the coalition’s political vehicle followed months of consultations with credible platforms, stressing that the coalition is committed to transforming the party into a fortress of democratic ideals.

“It will be a party of equal stakeholders, equal joiners, and equal owners. A party where internal democracy reigns supreme,” he said.

In his remarks, Dr. Ralphs Okey Nwosu, who stepped down as National Chairman of the ADC, recalled the party’s humble beginnings from a small office in Nyanya, Abuja.

“ADC has always been about the rejuvenation of Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

He disclosed that the idea of coalition-building began 18 months ago and had gone through more than a dozen National Executive Committee meetings.

“When we were consulted, we said we’ve also been consulting, because we are a party that believes in coalition,” he said.

Nwosu said the mass resignation of party executives was a collective decision to allow the coalition to take shape under new leadership.

“A day like this shows that we are ready to sacrifice anything for Nigeria,” he declared. “We have no doubt in the man (David Mark).”