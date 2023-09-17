The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo has pledged to pursue President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policy of provision of decent mass Housing scheme for Nigerians.

The Minister who dropped the hints during a reception organized in his honour by the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) Kano State chapter, said it’s a duty must to work hard to bring the required development in the country in terms of provision of shelter and urban development.

Gwarzo who praised the appointment of his Senior Minister Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa describes himself as a person with a wealth of experience who can bring positive changes to the housing and urban development system in the country.

The State Minister further explained that he will tap from the vast experience of his Senior Minister to bring development to his people.

He thanked the organizers of the event and all his political associates who contributed to the actualization of the occasion while promising to be a good ambassador of the State at the national in discharging the responsibilities confided in him.

Speaking at the occasion, former Senator representing Kano North, Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo, described the appointment of ATM Gwarzo as well deserved, saying he is an astute administrator and disciplined politician.

On his part, the representative of the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, who doubles as the Chairman of Kankia Local Government, Hon. Musa Maikudi, extolled the the Sterling quality of the State Minister.

Others who spoke at the occasion include, Alh. Auwalu Rimi Mai Shadda, All Progressive Congress (APC), State Secretary Hon. Ibrahim Zakari Sarina who represented the Chairnman and Alh. Ibrahim Dan’azumi Gwarzo former Commissioner of Environment and that of Planning and Budget.