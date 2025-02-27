We’ll Protect Women In Politics Through Legislation – Abbas

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Thursday reaffirmed the commitment of the 10th National Assembly to enact strong legislative measures to protect and empower women in politics.

He made this pledge at the Nigerian Women Leadership and Empowerment Conference 2025, themed: “Investing in Nigerian Women, Securing Our Future”, in Abuja, organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, chaired by Kafilat Ogbara (APC, Lagos).

Abbas stressed the importance of gender-inclusive governance and policies that ensure equal representation for women in political and economic spheres.

He noted that despite constitutional guarantees of gender equality, Nigerian women continue to face discrimination, underrepresentation, and socio-economic challenges that hinder their full participation in leadership roles.

“We will enact robust legislation to safeguard women in politics from violence and intimidation, aligning our political framework with the Constitution’s principles of fairness and freedom,” he stated.

The speaker noted that the House of Representatives has introduced a Legislative Agenda prioritising women’s political participation and economic empowerment.

He said all female lawmakers in the House are included in the Constitution Amendment Committee to ensure gender-sensitive policymaking.

The speaker said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been urged to incorporate women into its National Executive Committee (NEC), leading to the appointment of four women to NEC positions.

Abbas further emphasised the need for special seats for women in legislative houses and mandatory gender quotas within political parties to increase women’s representation in governance.

“I call on all State Houses of Assembly to support these reforms during the Constitution Amendment process to guarantee greater political participation for women,” he added.

Speaker Abbas reiterated the House’s dedication to enforcing the National Gender Policy, supporting electoral reforms that promote female candidates, and amending the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP) to enhance women’s rights.

He commended Hon. Kafilat Ogbara, Chairperson of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, and Hon. Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, Minister of Women Affairs, for their contributions to advancing gender equality.

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu in her remarks at the conference, said Nigerian women are breaking barriers and making impacts in various sectors of the society.

The First Lady, who was represented by the wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hajiya Fatima Abbas, however, emphasised the need for women inclusion and empowerment, adding that there was a need to address structural challenges that keep women in poverty

Earlier in her opening remarks, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Kafilat Ogbara, described the Nigerian Women Leadership and Empowerment Conference 2025 as more than just an event, calling it a movement aimed at breaking barriers and creating opportunities for future generations of women.

She said the event serves as a platform to celebrate the strength, resilience and potential of Nigerian women while fostering an environment where they can thrive, lead, and inspire.

The lawmaker expressed gratitude to the leadership of the House of Representatives, including Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, for their support in advancing gender equality.

She particularly acknowledged Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu for sponsoring a bill that seeks to reserve special seats for women in parliament, ensuring increased representation in legislative houses.

Ogbara also praised First Lady and Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her leadership in advancing women’s welfare through the Renewed Hope Initiative, describing it as a transformative force that has positively impacted countless Nigerian women.

A major highlight of the conference was the launch of the National Compendium of Women in Leadership Positions, which documents the achievements of women who have broken through barriers and contributed to various sectors.

“This compendium stands as a testament to the fact that when women rise, we all rise, and ultimately, the nation flourishes,” Ogbara said.

She noted that while the compendium is in its maiden edition, it serves as a vital resource to inspire young girls and women who aspire to leadership positions.

The lawmaker also announced that outstanding Nigerians who have demonstrated unwavering commitment to empowering women and championing gender equality would be honoured at the conference.

She described their efforts as a beacon of hope and proof that change is possible when everyone works together.

Among those awarded include the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

