We’ll Prosecute MDAs Involved In Violation Of FCC Employment Rules – Omidiran

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Ayo Omidiran, has warned that Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) found violating the Commission’s rules on employment will face prosecution.

Omidiran issued the warning last week at the FCC Headquarters, shortly after assuming office. She and other commissioners were received with fanfare by staff and management.

She is the first Executive Chairman of the FCC from the South and the fifth overall since the Commission’s establishment 30 years ago. Omidiran succeeded Hon. Kayode Oladele, who had been acting Chairman since August last year, following the tenure of Dr. Farida Dankaka. Dankaka completed her first five-year term but could not secure a second term amid staff protests against her reappointment.

Addressing the staff, Omidiran emphasized that “it will not be business as usual,” and cautioned employees against facilitating waivers for MDAs seeking to bypass recruitment rules.

One major challenge that has hindered the FCC’s effectiveness is the inability to compel MDAs to adhere to recruitment regulations. FCC rules stipulate that all vacancies must be advertised in at least two major newspapers. However, many MDAs have sought waivers or engaged in “replacement of staff” without advertising vacancies to the public. Allegedly, throughout Dr. Dankaka’s tenure, most MDAs bypassed public advertisement, relying instead on waivers.

Omidiran explained that both the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Federal Character Enabling Act empower the Commission to enforce the Federal Character principle. This principle ensures fair and equitable distribution of posts across the civil and public service of the Federation and states, including the Armed Forces, police, security agencies, corporate bodies owned by federal or state governments, extra-ministerial departments, and parastatals.

The FCC is also mandated to promote equitable distribution of social and infrastructural amenities across the federating units of the country.

She reiterated her stance, warning firmly:

“We will prosecute MDAs involved in violations of FCC rules for employment.”