Share

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Thursday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to promoting the welfare of women, elderly citizens, and persons living with disabilities through targeted empowerment initiatives and social support programmes.

The governor made this pledge in Akure during the official distribution of 10,000 professional kits, including scrubs and Crocs, to nurses and midwives across the South-West region.

The initiative, spearheaded by the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, is aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery, particularly in maternal and child health.

Aiyedatiwa said his government is laying the groundwork for a more inclusive and equitable society, with plans to introduce skills acquisition schemes, facilitate access to assistive devices for persons with disabilities, and implement geriatric care services to support the state’s ageing population.

“Our administration is deeply committed to creating a society where no one is left behind,” the governor stated.

“We will continue to place women in positions of leadership within the State Executive Council and other key decision-making roles, based on merit and capacity, just as their male counterparts.”

Speaking on the impact of the First Lady’s healthcare support initiative, Aiyedatiwa said the distribution of the professional kits would directly boost the morale of nurses and midwives, enhancing both their working conditions and the quality of healthcare services available to the people of the South-West.

“This initiative is not only a morale booster for our healthcare heroes but also a strategic intervention that will strengthen our collective efforts to reduce maternal and child mortality,” he said.

The governor highlighted the broader implications of investing in healthcare, describing it as a pathway to long-term economic growth and social stability.

“Investments in maternal and child health not only yield improved health outcomes but also translate into greater economic productivity and a more resilient society,” he added.

Aiyedatiwa also commended Senator Tinubu for her unwavering dedication to women’s empowerment, noting that the First Lady’s programmes were helping to lift families out of poverty and strengthen grassroots communities.

“Women’s economic empowerment is central to sustainable development, and initiatives like these offer critical support for women to thrive and contribute meaningfully to our state’s growth,” the governor said.

He further described the distributed kits as a symbolic gesture of appreciation for the vital role nurses and midwives play in the state’s healthcare system.

“These professional kits are more than just uniforms; they are a tangible recognition of your tireless service and an investment in the future of healthcare delivery in Ondo State and beyond,” Aiyedatiwa added.

The event drew healthcare professionals and dignitaries from across the region, as the state continues to strengthen its commitment to inclusive development and quality healthcare delivery.

Share