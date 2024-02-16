We’ll Produce a Better Electoral Act For 2027 Elections – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has said that the 10th House would work to produce a better Electoral Act that would ensure improved elections in the year 2027. The Speaker made these known when he received a European Union delegation to Nigeria and Economic Community of West African States led by the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Samuela Isopi, at his office in Abuja yesterday.

Abbas noted that the House has already identified some areas in the electoral law that need to be strengthened ahead of the next election cycle. The 9th National Assembly had reviewed the Electoral Act 2010, leading to the emergence and application of the Electoral Act 2022 for the 2023 elections. However, the Speaker stated that a further review of the current Act would produce better results in the 2027 elections.

Abbas, who received the delegation in company of several members of the House, also said the Green Chamber under his leadership would do its best to pass legislation to encourage women and youth participation in politics and governance. He said: “I want to particularly express our appreciation to the European Union for all the supports and contributions that you have been giving the Nigerian Government, and by extension the Nigerian Parliament since 1999.

It is on record that you are one of the biggest sin- gular contributors in terms of technical support to the National Assembly since inception of this institution in 1999.”