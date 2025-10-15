We’ll Prioritize Infrastructure To Boost Industrialization — Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to prioritising infrastructure development as a key driver of industrialisation and inclusive growth across the state.

Speaking during a town hall meeting and participatory forum for the preparation of the state’s 2026-2028 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the 2026 budget, held at the Bisi Rodipe Event Centre, Ijebu-Ode, the governor said massive investment in infrastructure would remain central to his administration’s developmental agenda.

Represented by the Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser, Mr Dapo Okubadejo, Governor Abiodun emphasised the importance of citizens’ engagement in shaping government policies that reflect the people’s priorities.

Highlighting achievements under his administration’s ISEYA Development Agenda, the governor noted that over 1,000 kilometres of roads have been constructed or rehabilitated since 2019, improving connectivity, facilitating trade, and enhancing access to education, markets, and healthcare across all three senatorial districts.

Completed projects in the axis, according to the governor, include the rehabilitation of Ikofa-Abapawa road in Odogbolu, the reconstruction of Igbeba road/Talbort Yidi Lane and Awokoya road in Ijebu-Ode, and the construction of Odolewu-Lasesi-Isiwo road in Odogbolu. Others are the parapet walls for Erinwa Bridge, the dredging of Erinwa River and the renovation of the Ijebu-Ode-Epe Toll Gate.

Ongoing projects in the axis include the reconstruction of Imoru Road, Stadium Junction–Luba Road, Oshinubi (formerly Araromi) Road, Tam Balogun Road, and Iworo–Ogbogbo–Igbeba Road. Additional works are ongoing on Obalende–Abeokuta Road, Gao Junction–Ibiade Road in Ogun Waterside, and Ogbere–Orita–Imobi Junction Road in Ijebu East, among others.

Abiodun also noted the successful commencement of commercial operations at the Gateway International Airport and revealed plans for the establishment of the Ijebu-Ode Inland Dry Port as part of efforts to strengthen transportation networks and boost economic activities.

“In the health sector, our administration has embarked on hospital renovations, installation of solar power systems, and deployment of Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) to enhance efficiency and service delivery,” the governor stated.

On education, he said the state government had rehabilitated science laboratories and technical colleges, introduced digital learning through the Progressive Science and Mathematics Initiatives (PSI/PMI), and distributed learning devices to teachers to improve teaching outcomes.

The governor also highlighted progress in youth empowerment and sports, citing the successful hosting of the Gateway Games and African Athletics Championships, which boosted tourism, created jobs, and positioned Ogun State as a hub for sporting excellence.

He added that efforts to strengthen agriculture and food security have continued through the revitalisation of farm settlements, upgrades to processing facilities, and the establishment of a Women Development Centre in Ijebu-Ode to promote skills acquisition and entrepreneurship.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr Olaolu Olabimtan, described the forum as a vital platform for participatory governance, emphasising the administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusion.

He urged residents to contribute their inputs to the upcoming budget, assuring that their suggestions would help shape government priorities for the next fiscal year.

Traditional rulers, including the Orimolusi of Ijebu-Igbo, HRH Oba Lawrence Jaiyeoba Adebajo, and the Daburewe of Idowa, Oba Adefuwape Okuribido, commended Governor Abiodun for his achievements, particularly in road infrastructure and the newly completed airport.

They lauded his administration’s skill acquisition initiatives, which they said have helped reduce unemployment and improve livelihoods across the state.