We’ll Prioritise 4 NPA Mandates, Says Rivers Port Manager

The new Manager, of Rivers Port, Mrs. Kenechi Okezie, has said that the agency under her watch would prioritise four key areas of its mandates to boost the country’s economy. Okezie said this at a brief ceremony organised by the Port management in Port Harcourt on Friday ahead of her official takeover from the outgoing Port Manager, Mr. Michael Adamu. She listed the four mandates of the agency to include better staff welfare, good customer service delivery, trade facilitation and revenue drive. She said: “If the staff members are happy, the port manager is happy, the workforce is satisfied and the job is made easier.

“We will make sure we have good service delivery both with external and internal customers, including the ship community and terminal operators. “We will make sure that the government agencies working with us are satisfied and their jobs are dealt with as and when due, not delayed. “We will ensure that there will be satisfaction in trade facilitation, which is why NPA is in business, promoting trade in and out of the country and generating revenue for the port and country at large.

“We will also prioritise revenue drive because it is very important. “Without money, there is little or nothing we can do because the government has mandated NPA as the gateway to the international economy to boost our economy. “So, to ensure that revenue drive is up and about, we need to generate more revenue, we need to collect revenue generated and we also need to collect debts that are out there,” Okezie said.

She promised that, with the help of God, her administration would do all it could to ensure that the Rivers Port worked optimally to uphold the mission and vision of the authority. She appealed for the support and cooperation of the members of staff.