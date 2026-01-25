We’ll Partner Federal Govt To Achieve Daily 2.5m Barrels Of Crude Production – PINL

Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), a private security company responsible for surveillance along the Eastern Corridor of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), has pledged to partner with the Federal Government to achieve the targeted crude oil production of 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2026.

Speaking at the January 2026 edition of the Host Communities Stakeholders Meeting in Yenagoa, Dr Akpos Mezeh, General Manager, Community and Stakeholder Relations at PINL, said the initiative is part of the company’s strategic priorities for the year.

He highlighted the need to strengthen collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), and other security agencies to meet the production target.

Dr Mezeh also disclosed plans to expand empowerment programmes for women and youths in host communities and to deepen community awareness against pipeline vandalism.

“As we move into 2026, PINL’s focus will be to align with the Federal Government towards meeting the 2.5 million bpd production target, sustain zero infractions along the TNP corridors, strengthen collaboration with NNPCL, ONSA, and security agencies, and mediate conflicts in Ogoniland and other oil-producing communities with a view to resuming production,” he said.

He added, “We will also expand women and youth empowerment programmes, enhance community intelligence and participation, advocate for improved government presence and infrastructural development in oil and gas communities, and uphold transparency, accountability, and consistent engagement.”

To ensure improved surveillance this year, Dr Mezeh announced plans to conduct capacity-building training for Community-Based Contractors (CBCs) in the first quarter of 2026, focusing on incident reporting, guard patrol procedures, surveillance, and intelligence gathering.

He thanked the communities for their cooperation in 2025 and urged continued dialogue in resolving all issues.

“Distinguished stakeholders, the story of the Trans Niger Pipeline is changing, and you are the authors of that change. What we protect together today determines what Nigeria earns tomorrow. Let us continue to choose dialogue over disruption, cooperation over conflict, and shared prosperity over short-term gain,” he said.

Also addressing the meeting, the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Bubaraye Dakolo, called on the Federal Government to prioritize the development of host communities to foster peace and curb pipeline vandalism. He stressed the importance of making petroleum products affordable for host communities to discourage the sale of adulterated products.

“Let the NSA’s office hear this: if the Federal Government provides petroleum products at affordable costs across the Niger Delta, pipeline vandalism will end because there will be no buyers for stolen fuel. Educate and engage the youths, and the problem of supply will naturally reduce,” Dakolo said.

The Ibenanowei of Bomo Kingdom, HRM Dr Joshua Igbugburu, urged community youths to remain committed to protecting pipelines and appreciated PINL for uniting communities through consistent engagement.

“I call on all community leaders and youths to protect the pipelines and oil platforms in our communities at all times. Maintaining peace in Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta is key to attracting development. PINL, I thank you for your work in uniting the people in your area of operation,” he said.

Comrade Robert Igali, Director-General of the Bayelsa State Centre for Youth Development, noted that sustained peace along the TNP depends on youth involvement.

“While we aim for peace and zero tolerance for pipeline vandalism in Bayelsa State, the major actors are youths who have embraced peace and are working with PINL. For zero infractions to continue in 2026, youths must remain engaged, empowered, and supported,” he appealed.