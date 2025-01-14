We’ll Overcome Our Security Challenges, Tinubu Assures

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday assured Nigerians that the country will overcome its security challenges.

President Tinubu gave this assurance at the Regimental Dinner Night in honour of the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day in Abuja.

Represented by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, Tinubu reiterated his commitment to providing the military with the necessary resources to tackle security issues effectively.

He commended the dedication and professionalism of the Nigerian armed forces including those who have paid the supreme price in the service of their fatherland, emphasizing that the challenges ahead require courage, strength, innovation, and adaptability.

The President also pledged to prioritize the welfare and well-being of armed forces personnel, ensuring they have the necessary resources and support to carry out their duties effectively.

He said: “It is with great honour and deep appreciation that I stand you tonight as the Special Guest of Honor of this remarkable gathering, the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day dinner and Award Night for Officers.

“This gathering emphasizes not only our shared dedication to the security and unity of our great nation. But also countless sacrifices made by our men and women who have served as well.

“Armed Forces of Nigeria is more than just a military establishment, it represents the cornerstone of national security, the embodiment of the collective result of hope, peace and integrity of our dear nation.

“The dedication, and professionalism exhibited by our service men and women should be a source of pride and inspiration to all Nigerians. So, tonight as we celebrate, let us also look into the future.

“The challenges we face not only demand courage and strength but innovation and adaptability, but we must continue to invest in the capabilities of our military, equipping them with the resources and support necessary to effectively address the evolving security challenges that daily confront us.

“The road ahead will not always be easy but together we can overcome any challenge. Let me assure you that we will continue to prioritize the welfare and well-being of our armed forces personnel. Ensuring that they have the necessary resources and support to carry out their duties effectively.”

He also commended some distinguished officers honoured with various awards by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa for their

resilience and dedication, urging them to remain steadfast.

“To the award recipients, being honoured tonight, for exemplary service and commitment not gone unnoticed, use them as shining examples of what it means to serve this country selflessly with distinction.

“Your work not only contributes to the safety of our nation but also serves as motivation for others in the armed forces and beyond. You’re the lifeblood of our military, we celebrate you with great joy tonight”, he said.

The president also called for support, charging Nigerians to strengthen the bond of friendship, and mutual respect “that unite us all. May we continue to support one another”.

Responding to a request earlier made by some dignitaries and former Service Chiefs including the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika to the parliament about increasing the budgetary allocations to the military, the deputy speaker in his personal capacity said that request will be processed by the legislature.

“It is the culture of the parliament to collect needs analysis of security agencies of this country to find solutions so that we can plug the right pegs into the right holes especially as it concerns your finances”, he said.

