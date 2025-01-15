We’ll Overcome Our Security Challenges –Tinubu Assures

Share

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the country will overcome its security challenges.

He gave the assurance at the Regimental Dinner Night in honour of the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day in Abuja on Monday.

President Tinubu, who was represented by Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu, reiterated his commitment to providing the military with the necessary resources to tackle security issues effectively.

He commended the dedication and professionalism of the Nigerian armed forces, including those who have paid the supreme price in the service of their fatherland, emphasising that the challenges ahead require courage, strength, innovation, and adaptability.

The President also pledged to prioritise the welfare and wellbeing of armed forces personnel, ensuring they have the necessary resources and support to carry out their duties effectively.

He said: “It is with great honour and deep appreciation that I stand before you tonight as special guest of honor of this remarkable gathering, the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day dinner and Award Night for officers.

“This gathering emphasises not only our shared dedication to security and unity of our great nation. But also countless sacrifices made by our men and women who have served as well.

“Armed Forces of Nigeria is more than just a military establishment; it represents the cornerstone of national security, the embodiment of collective result of hope, peace and integrity of our dear nation.

“The dedication, professionalism exhibited by our service men and women should be a source of pride and inspiration to all Nigerians.

So, tonight, as we celebrate, let us also look into the future.

“The challenges we face not only demand courage and strength but innovation and adaptability; and we must continue to invest in the capabilities of our military, equipping them with the resources and support necessary to effectively address the evolving security challenges that daily confront us.

“The road ahead will not always be easy, but together we can overcome any challenge.

Let me assure you that we will continue to prioritise the welfare and wellbeing of our armed forces personnel, and ensures that they have the necessary resources and support to carry out their duties effectively.”

He also commended some distinguished officers honoured with various awards by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa, for their resilience and dedication, urging them to remain steadfast.

“To the award recipients, being honored tonight, for exemplary service and commitment not gone unnoticed, use them as shining example of what it means to serve this country selflessly with distinction.

“Your work not only contributes to the safety of our nation, but also serves as motivation for others in the armed forces and beyond.

You’re the lifeblood of our military, we celebrate you with great joy tonight,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: