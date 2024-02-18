We’ll Overcome Nigeria’s Current Challenges, FG Replies PDP Govs

The Federal Government has assured that it will overcome the current socio-economic challenges facing the country.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in a statement issued on Sunday, said the least President Bola Tinubu’s administration could entertain this time is a distraction.

The Minister who was reacting to a statement by governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), noted that the situation requires is support of every Nigerian to complement the work of President Tinubu and his administration.

Alhaji Idris, however, assured that the president will not be overwhelmed by the current challenges the country is facing.

“He will not abdicate his responsibilities. He will courageously continue to wrestle with the challenges and surmount them, laying a durable foundation for the new Nigeria that is emerging.

“He has also never shied away from acknowledging the pain of ongoing reforms, and has seized every opportunity to assure Nigerians that inside the pain of the reforms lie the seeds of lasting prosperity and national development,” the minister stated.

He told PDP governors that they should not seek, “through the back door of intimidation, what they have consistently failed to achieve by democratic means, since 2015.

“Those who could not bring transformational change when they had a lengthy chance to, should not seek to interrupt or distract those who are busy at work on the presidential vision that Nigerians elected them to implement.”

Alhaji Idris disclosed that the Tinubu administration, since its inception, has extended financial support to all the state governments, regardless of partisan affiliation.

“In addition, the removal of the petrol subsidy, which, incidentally, was one of the main planks of the PDP presidential campaign, has swelled the revenues of all states, including the PDP states. To whom more has been given, more is therefore expected,” he added.

According to him, the president has recognised the unfinished business of revamping the national economy, which he said, was kick-started by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, “through programmes focused on large-scale infrastructure, social welfare, prioritising the equipping and welfare of the military and security agencies, and reclaiming Nigeria’s strategic place in the comity of nations.”

He added that the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration cleared several liabilities left behind by the PDP government, such as subsidy claims by oil marketers, Paris Club refunds, unpaid pensions, gratuities, and salary arrears owed various categories of pensioners from liquidated and existing state-owned enterprises.