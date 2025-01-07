We’ll Open Largest Food Hub, Multiple Multilevel Markets In Lagos — Sanwo-Olu

Share

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has disclosed plans to open the largest food logistics hub in sub-Saharan Africa in the state in 2025. He added that multiple middle-level markets will also be opened in Mushin, Ajah, Agege and Ikorodu.

The governor spoke yesterday when he went on a tour of the brand-new, world-class, modern digital studios of TVC News at Eko Atlantic City, Lagos Island. He disclosed that “the projects will enhance food sufficiency and security, reflecting our commitment to empowering every resident.”

Sanwo-Olu’s appearance at the modern broadcast – ing facility was historical, being the first guest to appear on the TV’s Open Studio, which officially launched with the Breakfast Show.

Speaking during the program, the governor said that the state will uphold local government autonomy, as well as remain a model of collaboration and independence.

In a public statement on his social media handle, Sanwo-Olu said his administration’s joint initiatives with local governments, such as security improvements and infrastructure projects, demonstrate how partnerships drive impactful governance.

He promised continued engagement with residents and the media to “show that leadership and excellence are what we stand for.”

He added the opening of the studio is a milestone that signals the full movement of TVC Communications to their state-of-the-art facility and new location and further cements Lagos’ reputation as a hub for innovation, creativity, and excellence in media.

“These state-of-the-art facilities, including the largest and most advanced in sub-Saharan Africa, symbolize what Lagos represents: innovation, connectivity, and limitless possibilities.”

