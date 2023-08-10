We’ll Not Tolerate Absenteeism, Zulum Warns Newly Sworn In Commissioners

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has warned the newly sworn-in commissioner that his administration will not tolerate absenteeism from office.

Governor Babagana Zulum who handed down the warning while presiding over the swearing-in of 17 commissioners, 3 chief Special Advisers, and a permanent Secretary at the Government House, Maiduguri on Thursday said “Thus administration will not allow any commissioner who is absent himself from office to unpunished”.

“I promised to close all Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps before the end of my second term in office, Governor Zulum added.

The Governor also said the ongoing construction of the Borno Express flyover before the end of the year and that the new flyover will be constructed at the West End roundabout.

” Thus administration is doing everything possible to minor security challenges before the end of my second term in office. And also look at the possibility of urbanising the state capital. The Borno Express flyover will be completed before the end of the year and a new one will be constructed at the West end roundabout “, Zulum added.

He, therefore urged the people of Borno state to join hands with him to develop the state.

Also, briefing the press at the Government House, Maiduguri, the Secretary to the State Government, (SSG), Hon. Bujar TIjjani said ” His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno state, HE Babagana Zulum has approved the posting of the newly sworn-in commissioner as fellows”

Hauwa Abubakar, Ministry of Justice, Hon Sauna Buba, Poverty Alleviation, youth and Sports Development, Engr Lawan Wakilbe Ministry of Education, Science Technology and Higher Education. Hon Zuwaira Gambo, Women Affairs, Hon. Mustapha Gubio, Works and Housing, Alkali Gon, star Resources, Mustapha Mallumbe, Budget, and planning.

Others include Hon. Bawuu Musami, Adriculture, Hon Segum Maimele, Local government ABC Emeratd Affairs, Hon Ibrahim Idtus, a ministry for Rehabilitation, Reconstruction, and Resettlement, Ebgr Meet Kois, Environment and Tukur Shani, intergovernmental among others.

Speaking on behalf of the newly sworn-in commissioner, the commissioner of the local government area, Hon Segun Mai Male assured the Governor that they would work hard to justify the trust bestowed on them.l