We’ll Not Tell Lies To Nigerians – Information Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has said there will be no room for lies and fake news in the dissemination of government programmes and policies.

Idris who spoke at a reception organised in his honour by the ministry shortly after his inauguration, said President Bola Tinubu gave him a matching order to tell Nigerians the truth, which, he explained, is now a new covenant between the government and the people of Nigeria.

The minister who was in the company of his Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, as Tourism counterparts, Musa Hanatu Musawa and Lola Ade-John respectively, stated that the new administration is going to run an open door and transparent policy.

Said he, “For me, I am actually a reporter reporting for duty, and I meant it with every sense of the word.

“The president has asked me to come and tell you, this is a brand new Ministry of Information and National Orientation. This is a ministry that is set to be re-positioned like never before.

“I have been in the industry for nearly three decades and I should know where the shoe pinches.

‘‘We are poised to ensure that the Renewed Hope of Mr President gets serious traction.

“Mr President has sent me to come and say it the way it is, Mr President didn’t send me to come and lie, and this is the new covenant with you and Nigerians.

“We are going to say it as it is. Mr President is somebody who is truthful, honest, and transparent.

“He has said that when we come, we should own up where there are mistakes; we should own up where we erred; we should not be shy to say, ‘no’. This is wro nbcfdsang, and we are going to correct it. The ministry will be at the core of its job, the job of info dissemination.’’

Idris promised that his ministry would roll out its plans for media in the next few days, and solicited their assistance.

‘’There will be no hold back here, everything you want to know, you will get to know.

“Please ask your question, we will let you know. If you don’t understand, go and seek clarification. If we are wrong we will apologise.

“We must ensure that transparency is the watchword in this ministry. Join us in helping Mr President in building an enduring legacy for our dear nation, that’s why we are here,’’ he added.

The Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Musawa said her ministry would “sell” Nigeria to the outside world.

“Culture is our identity; we are going to sell to the world. We are going to use this ministry to resuscitate and grow the economy.

“We are going to roll out an action plan that will not just satisfy all stakeholders, but actualise our mandate for President Tinubu.

“Our guiding principles will be innovation, preservation, empowerment, corporation, collaboration,” she said.

Also, Minister of Tourism Lola Ade-John promised to make tourism the number one revenue generation in Nigeria.

‘’Tourism is about marketing and selling. We are going to engage everybody to sell the country, particularly the Ministry of Information. We need to collaborate with our sister ministries to achieve our mandate.

“Revenue from the oil industry has dropped; there is a major emphasis on revenue generation.

“Tourism is going to be the number one revenue generation in Nigeria both in naira and foreign exchange, as the country’s major economic enabler.

‘’We can no longer continue to depend on oil and gas but explore the potentials in tourism to bolster our revenue generation base of the nation,’’ she added.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture Mrs. Ngozi Onwudiwe, had assured the three ministers of her cooperation.