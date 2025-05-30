We’ll Not Relent In Prioritising Staff Health, Safety, Welfare –Chemstar

Share

The Group Managing Director (GMD), Chemstar Paints Industries Nigeria Limited (Paints & Chemicals), Pastor Adedayo Paseda, has reiterated that the company will relent in prioritising the health and safety, welfare and well-being of the staff.

He disclosed this while declaring open the Health and Safety Week 2025 of the company, manufacturer of Finecoat and Shield Paints, the premium brand, and other allied paints products, which took place at the Casso, Agbado, Lagos head office and factory of the paint firm.

With the theme: “Health Is Wealth,” Paseda said the Week, a yearly event, reaffirmed the need to prioritise the health and safety of the workers, through knowledge of their health status and how to live a healthy lifestyle.

The GMD, who said a lot of financial resources is invested in the staff health and safety needs, and in providing safety kits such as boots, helmets, nose masks, among others, hinted that the management spends over N20 million yearly on the staff HMO Health Insurance, aside other health and hospital issues of members of staff that need to be attended to urgently without waiting for HMO.

“We are concerned about promoting our staff ’s health and mental health. Through the yearly health and safety exercise every staff member knows his or her health status, which will guide us in how we live and conduct our health affairs,” Paseda stated.

He, however, described the Week as “very rewarding and result-oriented,” saying a large number of the staff underwent the medical check-up that enabled them to know the state of their health, while those who need to do some adjustment to their diet, lifestyle, and those that need to go on medication were rightly advised by the medical personnel.

The three-day event, featured medical check-up, health talk, investment talk, fire safety lecture and fire drills by officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, led by the Chief Fire Officer, Mrs Johnson Funmilayo, and Deputy Director Training, Mr Babajide Adepoju.

The GMD, however, noted that the fire lecture and drills are an important component of the Health and Safety Week, to avail the staff the opportunity to acquire new knowledge and skills of firefighting, as well as to avoid anything that could lead to fire outbreak or accident.

He said: “As a company, we are concerned about the welfare, well-being and safety of our staff, particularly the state of their health just as we have as the theme for this year – Health Is Wealth.

“Health is not only wealth, but peace of mind, strength, and joy. And, we must do our best, as a management, to keep our health, and that is the lesson of the safety week. It is not all about what we are providing, but also to lay a culture and consciousness of good health in the minds of our staff that health is paramount.”

On overall staff productivity, Paseda, who insisted that the Chemstar Paints Industries Nigeria Limited would continue to prioritise workers’ safety, pointed out that the exercise has gone a long way in improving and enhancing the productivity of the company.

Part of this, according to him, is because “we have a record of less absenteeism by workers as hospital and sickness issues are reduced, and since there is knowledge about people’s health there are usually good results and improvement in productivity.

