We’ll Not Leave LP, Disappoint Nigerians – Rep caucus

The Labour Party (LP) caucus in the House of Representatives has assured that its members will not disappoint Nigerians in their legislative duties.

The LP caucus also said none of the members will not leave the party on which platform they will elected into the House.

The Deputy Minority Whip Hon. Victor Ozodinobi who led members of the caucus on a courtesy visit to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party, said the visit was to appreciate the party’s presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi, and members of the NWC, “in the sense that within eight or nine months, the leadership of the party led by Peter Obi did the miracle of century; a party without structure was able the shake the country.

“All of us owe our victory to Obi’s goodwill and the NWC.”

Ozodinobi explained that the visit was delayed because most of the court cases challenging their elections, adding that now that most of the members have secured their positions, the interaction would be regular.

“We are working very well. Our colleagues have been supportive; be rest assured that we will not disappoint this party. None of us will leave this party.

“I will remain in opposition until Obi becomes president and I pray it will come to pass,” he assured.

He recalled the he was the only elected member of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), and he remained in the party till the end of his tenure.

Leader of the caucus Hon. Afam Ogene, will roll out a programme on how to engage as an opposition party in January next year.

According to him, “opposition does not mean we have to bring the house down, but to present alternative viewpoints.

“We are ready to put forward these viewpoints. Members were busy attending to their petitions. We can assured that upon resumption in January, the Labour Party will roll out programmes on how to engage as an opposition.

“We will not be audio opposition but opposition in truth and spirit.”

He called on the NWC to do a postmortem on the party’s state, presidential, and National Assembly election petitions.

Ogene disclosed that the Labour Party lost three but gained two seats in the House after the election petitions. “That puts us at 34,” he added.

Labour Party National Chairman Julius Abure, said the visit was an indication that the party is one and formidable opposition party.

Abure congratulated them on their victory at the tribunal but reminded them that they were symbols of the people.

He urged them not to abandon the people, reminding them that many people had been killed and others maimed to get them elected.

“You have become the voice of the violence. I hope that you will continue to keep your faith.

“Opposition is the soul of democracy; it is only in this part of the world that we see opposition as anathema.

“There must be a strong opposition to the survival of democracy; you are the symbol of a new beginning,” he said.

The LP National Chairman called for electoral reform, given what happened at the presidential election tribunal.

“We need a holistic electoral reform. I will say that Labour Party with your support need to mobilise the people. We need massive mobilisation, we need political education. Leadership is not only the problem, followership is also the problem, he said.

Abure called for constant interaction and assured that the party would be with you in all your struggles and challenges.