We’ll Not Be Threatened by Deployment of Heavy Security Around Palace –Kano Govt

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ii, has, despite presence of heavily Armed Security Personal, left the Palace in colourful attire for his usual Juma’at Court Sitting; this is even as the government said they will not be threatened by any unlawful actions.

The Emir, who was accompanied by all his District Heads including Kingmakers and the newly appointed District Head of Bichi, rode on his beautiful Horse under the usual Kings Umbrella to the Kofar Kudu Palace.

The State Secretary to the Government, Abdullahi Bichi, said: “We just woke up with the presence of heavy Security at the Emir Muhammadu Sanusi ii, who is the genuine Emir of Kano, we don’t know why.

“What we know is that the Emir was to accompany his new Bichi District Head, Munir Sunusi Bayero, to his new place and we were to escort him, but suddenly we saw heavy armed Police sealing off the place”.

The SSG recalled that Bichi was once occupied by the Emir Sanusi Grandfather, Muhammadu Sanusi I, before his brother Abdullahi took over from him.

“So, Bichi has been a place known for the Sanusi Family, and if Munir Sunusi Bayero was appointed, he would step into his Father’s shoes.”

