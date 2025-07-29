We’ll Not Be Part Of Any New State, NGWA People Declare

The people of Agwa in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State have distanced themselves from the proposed Anim State or any other new state to be carved out of the present day Imo State.

The demand for Anim state is one of the proposals for the creation of new states before the National Assembly. The proposed state will be carved out of Imo and Anambra states if the ongoing constitutional amendment exercise scales through all the necessary processes.

The promoters of Anim State stretched their territorial boundaries to include Oguta Local Government Area which Agwa is a part of. Whereas other segments of Oguta Local Government may wish to go with the new state, if created, Agwa clan has emphatically declared that it will not be part of any new state. Rather, they people are insisting on remaining in Imo State with Owerri as its capital.

In a petition addressed to the National Assembly Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Agwa Leaders under the aegis of Agwa Central Union led by Benson Akunya, said even though they support the creation of new states for reasons of equity and accelerated development, they would not want to be part of any new state by whatever name it is called.