We’ll not allow strangers to destabilise Anambra APC –Moghalu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State is presently enmeshed in crisis over the emergence of two factions – APC 1: and APC 2. What is the position of the national leadership of the party on this development?

I can’t speak for the national leadership of the party or the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, but what I know is that in life, everyone is free to have an ambition everybody, and indeed, the personal right to have an ambition. But the point is that APC as a progressive political party has a responsibility to organise a free and fair primary as well as come up with a credible process for the purposes of throwing up candidates for our various elections. Once that happens, the party will be unified around that candidate. APC as a political party is a credible platform and a progressive party, and we know that if given the opportunity, we have that strength to build Anambra State.

The 2025 governorship election in Anambra State is more than two years away but some people who recently joined the party are being tipped as candidates already. What is your take on that?

That is what I call desperation and that is the bane of most political parties and politicians in Nigeria. Someone just left his or her former party to join another party just for the selfish purpose of getting the ticket of that party. What that implies is that those people have not come into the APC to help build the party but just to contest election, and win or lose; they will certainly leave the party and return to where they were before. At the moment, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not made public the time table for the 2025 Anambra governorship election but people are already meeting and angling to become the candidate as if the party was empty and had no members, who are nursing similarly ambition. That is why some people have started creating confusion and crisis within the party. They want to leverage on the division for their selfish interest and you think that the foundation members of the APC would be watching without doing anything. When we get to the bridge, we shall always figure out how to cross it because our members are not apolitical and they are getting wiser by the day. So, when the time comes, all those posturing would be a thing for the history books.

Former Governor Chris Ngige talked about segregation among old and new members of the party. How true is that?

I totally agree with him about the APC 1 and APC 2 and that is the segregation that he is talking about. But like I said before, the foundation members will not let that happen. We have members who suffered and worked for the growth of the party from the onset and as it were they were profiled as Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen because they are in APC, but today, they have eaten their words and have joined the same APC as members. But I must state that no matter what a tenant does or whatever his antics, a tenant cannot chase away the landlord from the house that he built because the tenant did not build the house and the house cannot and does not belong to the tenant. So, the old foundation members are the landlord, while the new members are the tenant and nobody can chase the owners of the party out of the party and I want to assure our members that this cannot work. We have been here in APC and the same people have been coming and going and it has been their common practice because they cannot change. We shall continue to welcome them whenever they come and allow whoever that wants to go because it is not a new thing. We have seen people attend Catholic Church on Sunday, on Monday they attend the Anglican Church and on Wednesday they attend Sabbath but what is important as they come they fall in line and you cannot come in and stand in front of those that are already on the queue before you. APC stands for committed leadership. It is not when you go for party registration we record two million members and during election we record 300,000 or 200,000 votes because it has happened in the past but will not happen again. In the last governorship election, you all saw what happened and how we lost the election because of the role of the tenants against the landlords of the house but I assure you that it is not going to happen this time around.

Was that why the party did not win the last governorship election in Anambra State? How will the party win when it had no candidate?

The party slated a date for its primary election and that was a direct primary election, but on that day, we did not see the electoral body charged with the responsibility of conducting the primary election. Our members came out in their numbers at their polling units and the wards to cast their votes and they saw nobody. We made contacts to know what went wrong, and while that was happening, a certain result came and someone was declared the winner of a primary election that didn’t take place. All the aspirants complained to the party about what happened. The said candidate went for the election proper, while we approached the courts and at the end of the day, the courts agreed with us that he was never the candidate of the party as there was no conduct of a primary election. These are the things that we are against and most of those found culpable in this act of illegality were people who are not foundation members of the party. They are those who came to the party for that single purpose of using the party to contest for elective positions and when they don’t get it, they stay away and of course wait for another election year and that is what I and the other foundation members of the party are against as they are here again to make yet another attempt.

What do you make of the worsening economic situation since President Bola Tinubu came on board?

His government is only six months old in office and he is facing great challenges but I have repeatedly said that he is credible and committed. The key word there is commitment and there is that determination and he is poised to succeed. But actually these tough times but after which the good times would come. So, it is all about determination and been focused to the task ahead and we are very convinced that President Tinubu’s programmes are geared towards providing good governance to Nigerians . All that we ask is that everyone should support and encourage him as well as pray for him like the Holy Bible charged us to pray for our leaders. When people talk about the APC government here in the South-East, they fail to realize the fact that in the last eight years of APC government, we benefited bountifully. There is no need to continue to real out what we in the South-East benefited from the last administration. And take it from me; the present government of the APC under the stewardship of President Tinubu will definitely be more beneficial to the South-East geopolitical zone. We have gained so far through key appointments that President Tinubu has made and all projects embarked upon by the last administration were never abandoned. That shows the beauty of continuity from one government to another and the good thing is that it is still the same APC. Yes, Nigerians are expecting so much from the Tinubu administration because it is expected at this time but what he is doing is to lay those solid foundations for the take-off. You will agree with me that he is on top of the situation at the moment. Don’t forget that he was a governor, a senator and now a president. That shows that he knows exactly what he is doing and the areas of interest for the Nigerian populace and he is not a stranger in the politics and governance of Nigeria. He is not learning on the job or understudying people because he knows everyone. We are at home with his pedigree, so there is nothing to worry about; all he needs is patience and support.