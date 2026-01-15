We’ll Not Allow Repeat Of 2023 Elections Experience –Tanko

Dr Yunusa Tanko is the National Coordinator of Obidient Movement Nationwide. In this interview, he speaks on the recent defection of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the significance of the move, among other issues, ANAYO EZUGWU reports

When it came to deciding Peter Obi’s movement to ADC; what metrics were considered to ensure that this is going to be the right platform for his political aspiration?

Let me exactly use the words of Mr. Peter Obi. He said there is a national challenge in the country at the moment and it requires clarity, it requires courage, and it requires decisive action to be able to wrestle and rescue Nigeria back into the comity of nations unfortunately against those who have benefited from the democratic setting, but who now have conspired against the state and enjoying it with a stolen mandate.

So, the major the thing that has been considered is the issue of unification and ensuring that the country is secured, whereby you have a candidate who has the capacity and compassion to lead the country.

Considering the simple fact also that you need a unifier, somebody who have the determination and the zeal in putting Nigeria to the right perspective; somebody who has the managerial capacity and who can manage wealth; somebody who can recover the system back to life by ensuring that every institution of Nigeria is back to action.

We see these qualities in Mr. Peter Obi and there’s a saying that you can be forgiven for making mistake, but you cannot be forgiven for keeping quiet. Therefore, t has become important for our gladiators in the political system to come together to fight for the soul of Nigeria, so that democracy that has already been triumphing in the country will not be put in danger. So, those are the basic factors were considered in ensuring that we work together as a team.

When we look at the factors that were at play in 2023 in terms of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) factor and the way things played out then, some would say to an extent that they don’t trust the courts, what would change if there’s actual intention to rig and what are the options that you will explore, knowing that all these factor might still be in play?

It is established that the government in power is using negative executive power to continue to conspire against the people and put them down against the interests of the people. But we are urging Nigerians to come out with positive power of the people to resist every means that will continue to subject them to poverty and deny them of legitimate voting and ensuring that the right person is voted into power.

Secondly, as democrats, we will use every means necessary to explore every legal position to challenge this particular heinous crime against the people. Thirdly, there will be, of course, very serious call for the international community to come in defence of democracy, which has already been established in the country.

At the end of it all, there will be a strategic defence of our mandate by the time every Nigerian has voted. And we are sure, because we will also be able to collate our own independent result to ensure that every vote counts. So, we want to assure Nigerians that this time around, every of their votes will be counted and we will ensure that it tallies with what would be presented by INEC. If there is a difference, questions will be asked and actions would be taking

We’ve seen how your candidate has moved from various parties; can you tell us about some of the lessons that you learnt or your principal has learnt from using various political vehicles to try to arrive at his objective?

The lessons include expanding the scope; ensuring that you get across to every nook and cranny of the country, making sure that you establish everybody into the polling unit to give you the result that is already taking place and mobilize the people across the 176,000 polling units.

Others are ensuring that you get closer to the people and to collaborate with other gladiators. I mean contestants who have also interest in different political sphere. That is exactly what has resulted to the coalition.

Some of the lessons we have also learnt are the need to ensure that every structure is in place from the North to the West, East and South, so that everybody is involved. That is the reason why you will see a conglomeration of individuals. What you saw recently in Enugu was a meeting of people, individuals, credible Nigerians, who have stood the test of time coming together.

In that particular hall, you saw nothing less than about four or five former governors, and serving members of the National Assembly. In fact, the Master of Ceremony of the occasion is a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and at the same time a serving senator, Senator Victor Umeh.

That tells you the kind of A class individual who came into that particular group. The motion was moved by a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and it was affirmed by the former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

This shows you the quality of individuals, who have been mobilized to ensure that this time around, these lessons that were learnt would be brought to bear, so that we will not have a repeat of what happened in 2023.

You sound very confident like others supporting Peter Obi but are there no concerns that those who are standing with him today might be lured into other parties or take other decisions that might not be in his best interest?

I agree with you that politics is dynamic, but we have confidence in these particular individuals who have shown resilience and determination. The issue is about you drowning in a river or an ocean with a two-edged sword.

It’s either you grab it or you drown. So, for anybody who may be thinking otherwise, it’s an opportunity for he or she to take a decisive position because Nigeria is actually sinking and we are seeing it with our eyes. So, you either go with the coalition to build a united country or we all suffer for it. At this time, I think it is better for those who want to take that particular decision to take it together.

But be mindful also, Nigerian youths who Peter Obi is leveraging seriously are also a backup, and they are watching, and they are ready to take action. So, anybody can do anything, but he has the people to answer to. You are seeing what is happening in the country, where members of the House of Representatives going back into their homes are being beaten to a point of stupor.

That is not to say we are supporting violence, but it’s a practical example of what you may expect if you decide to run against the will of the people. So, we are urging everybody to do the right thing for the benefit of our country. Look at the fate of the country. Look at the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Nigeria is not poor. They looted the country’s treasury to poverty. Nigeria’s youth are not weak. They are very strong and determined.

You can see what they have done in the music industry and in the movie industry. The intellectual capacity of Nigerians has been tested and trusted not only within the country but outside the country.

We have the weather, we have the land mass and we have the people to make this country great. This is the time to retake Nigeria for the interest of the people. So, it’s either you are with us and the country or you are against the country