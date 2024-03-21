We’ll Not Allow NLC, Ajaero To Hijack LP – Abure

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) Mr. Julius Abure, said the party will resist its hijack by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its President Comrade Joe Ajaero.

Abure in a statement by the LP National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, described the picketing of the party’s offices by the NLC as “a show of shame, a show of rascality, an abuse of office and an abuse of the law of the land.”

He stated that the NLC and Ajaero are

not above the law, adding that the law precludes Ajaero and the leadership of the NLC from taking the law into their own hands.

Abure questioned the rationale behind the NLC’s picketing of Labour Party offices, stating that congress has no legitimate reason to picket the Labour Party.

“We have no trade union dispute with NLC; there is no notice issued to us that we have a trade union dispute with NLC. This is clearly an abuse of office and abuse of the laws of the land,” he said.

The National Chairman denied that the party was planning a secret convention, disclosing that the National Executive Committee (NEC) met in April 2023 in Asaba and granted permission for the convention to be held in one year.

“We started planning for the convention since then. We communicated INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission) as requested by the law.

“We have also informed all the stakeholders including NLC. I have discussed the issue with Ajaero on several occasions.

“NLC on their own has written to INEC on several occasions on the need to hold the convention, we are surprised that the same NLC is the one that is asking that convention should not hold again,” he added.