We’ll No Longer Tolerate Gas Flaring In Niger Delta, Factional Ijaw Youths President Warns IOCs

A factional President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Alaye Theophilus has warned that it would no longer tolerate gas flaring from International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in the Niger Delta region.

He gave this warning in Port Harcourt, Rivers State according to his speech obtained by New Telegraph on Tuesday.

He decried that gas flaring has posed environmental, economic, and health concerns for the Niger Delta people for many years.

According to him, the $9 billion gas flaring fines that the federal government targets to recover are allegedly not coming directly to the benefit of the people affected by the gas flaring.

Theophilus said, “We are in an era where policies of the government are anti-Ijaw and undermine our collective contribution to national sustainable development.

“As president of the council, I will agitate for resource control beyond oil and gas. We have been undermined for too long.

“It is abysmal when our rich water bodies are abandoned, and we see ship berths in Lagos when we have the best seaport in West Africa.

“What we keep hearing is that our environment is not safe enough, this must stop under my watch as president of the council as we demand the activation of our seaport.

“I must state it clearly that we will no longer condone incessant gas flaring and lackadaisical practices of the IOCs that have cost us a lot as a people. We shall strive to maintain the stability in the council and the Ijaw nation under my leadership.”

“We are the people that are receiving the impacts directly. Farmlands and everything are highly affected but nothing to cushion the effect of the flaring.”