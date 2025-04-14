We’ll No Longer Allow Our Communities Turned Into Killing Fields – Mutfwang

Share

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Monday, condemned the recent deadly attacks on Kwall District in Bassa Local Government Area, describing the killings as “coordinated acts of terror” and “ethnic cleansing.”

In a state broadcast, Governor Mutfwang said that in the early hours of Sunday, April 13, 2025, peace was shattered in Kwall District following another round of brutal and coordinated attacks.

“These are not isolated incidents but a calculated campaign of ethnic cleansing,” the governor declared.

According to Mutfwang, “Armed assailants, suspected to be Fulani militia, descended on the peaceful communities of Zike and Kimakpa, unleashing unspeakable violence that claimed the lives of no fewer than 45 persons, including women, children, and the elderly, without any form of provocation.

“Homes were razed, properties destroyed, scores of our people injured, and families torn apart in the dead of night.”

He recalled that this latest tragedy occurred even as government and security agencies were grappling with the aftermath of a similar carnage in Bokkos Local Government Area, where 52 lives were lost and hundreds of homes razed.

“Let me make it abundantly clear: Enough is Enough. The lives of Plateau people matter. We will no longer allow our communities to be turned into killing fields,” the governor stated.

He insisted the attacks were premeditated, coordinated, and driven by a sinister agenda, stating: “While the state has grappled with various forms of criminality such as kidnappings and cattle rustling, the violence ravaging many of our communities cannot be truthfully described as mere farmer-herder clashes. That narrative is not only misleading and dangerous, but it also disrespects the memory of those brutally murdered in cold blood.”

Mutfwang described the killings as bearing “all the hallmarks of genocide” and warned against downplaying the severity of the crisis.

He assured the public that his administration is working tirelessly to protect lives and property, noting that security agencies have been deployed to vulnerable communities.

He also directed hospitals to provide free medical treatment to the injured and said relief materials were being distributed to displaced persons.

Recalling past massacres such as the 2010 Dogo Na Hawa massacre and the Christmas Eve attacks in Mangu and Bokkos, the governor said the pattern of violence has remained the same: “aimed at wiping out communities and forcefully taking over their lands.”

“But let me reassure you: my government is alive to its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property, and we are rising to the occasion more determined than ever,” Mutfwang said.

He called on community leaders, traditional rulers, and youths to remain calm and vigilant, and to cooperate with security agents by sharing credible intelligence.

Governor Mutfwang revealed that he has held a State Security Council meeting with security agencies to strategize on tackling the crisis and has also reached out to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who assured him of federal support.

“We commend the gallant efforts of our security agencies who continue to work under difficult circumstances. However, more must be done and done urgently.

“Intelligence gathering must be strengthened. Response time must improve. And those behind these atrocities must be apprehended and prosecuted swiftly and decisively. Plateau blood must no longer be spilled with impunity,” he stressed.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to collaborating with the Federal Government, security agencies, and community stakeholders to restore lasting peace across Plateau State.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

