We’ll Miss His Contributions To Our Growth, Devt – Oborevwori

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday condoled with the Nigerian Army on the unfortunate passing of the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, who died on Tuesday, aged 55.

The governor’s message is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, yesterday in Asaba. Oborevwori condoled with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Nigerian Army and the family of the late Chief of Army staff.

He said the deceased Army General would be missed for his outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the growth and development of the Nigerian Army.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Delta, I commiserate with the family of the departed Chief of Army Staff. “My condolences also go to the Nigeria Army and President Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“The late Lagbaja was an outstanding officer who’s selfless and immense contributions to the country will forever be cherished.”

