…We’ll Meet Set Target, Says NSW Director

The Director of the National Single Window (NSW) Project, Tola Fakolade, gave a brief overview of the steering committee’s progress toward implementing the project. He said: “All second quarter 2025 key project milestones have been successfully achieved. And the customisation of the Single window platform has commenced.”

He gave assurances that the committee would meet up with the timelines. The National Single Window project is a Federal Government initiative to streamline trade processes by creating a centralised electronic platform for importers and exporters. It is a digital trade facilitation platform expected to accelerate economic growth and facilitate cross-border transactions.

Inaugurated in April 2024, the NSW seeks to consolidate all agencies involved in imports and exports onto a unified electronic portal. It is expected to reduce trade costs, cut delays, and enhance transparency and efficiency at Nigerian ports. Committee members include representatives from the Ministry of Trade and Investments, the Ministry of Finance, FIRS, and the Nigeria Customs Service.