We’ll Make Table Tennis More Attractive to Stakeholders –Enitan Oshodi

Share

The newly-elected board of the African Table Tennis Federation (ITTF Africa), led by President Wahid Enitan Oshodi, will officially begin its four-year tenure with the ITTF Africa Cup in Tunis, Tunisia, from February 25 to 27. In an interview with ITTF news, Oshodi expressed commitment in making the events more attractive to stakeholders and engaging for fans worldwide. Excerpts:

This is your first official tournament as the President of ITTF Africa. How excited are you, and what should we expect in terms of organization and logistics?

Firstly, I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Khaled El-Sally, the former ATTF President, for his dedication and efforts in elevating the Africa Cup to its current level. His leadership has significantly contributed to the growth of this prestigious event.

As the newly elected ATTF Executive Committee, we are thrilled that the 2025 African Table Tennis Cup will be our first major event of the term. While many of our Executive Council members have been involved in this competition in previous years, this new chapter presents an opportunity for us to innovate and introduce enhancements that will make the event even more exciting and attractive for all stakeholders.

We have been in close discussions with our top officials, ITTF representatives, and, most importantly, our leading players. These conversations have allowed us to evaluate various aspects of the event and explore ideas for improvements that will quickly become evident.

This event marks a significant moment—not just for me personally, but for ITTF Africa as we begin implementing our vision for the sport on the continent. Tunisia has a strong history of successfully hosting top-level table tennis events, and I have full confidence that this year’s edition will meet global standards in logistics, hospitality, and competition management.

We will be working closely with the Tunisian Table Tennis Federation and all relevant stakeholders to ensure a seamless experience for players, officials, and fans. I look forward to an exciting and memorable tournament that will showcase the best of African table tennis.

What innovations will be introduced in Tunis for this tournament?

We are introducing several innovations aimed at elevating the professional standards of the tournament. We have taken note of the exciting developments in WTT events and plan to integrate some of those elements into the African Cup to enhance its appeal.

One major focus is on improving officiating quality. For the first time, we will have a world-class Gold Badge umpire mentoring our young international umpires. This initiative will help raise officiating standards across Africa. Additionally, we will be hosting a Level 3 Coaching Course, the highest certification level for our coaches, before the tournament. This is a critical step in equipping our coaches with advanced knowledge, which in turn will improve the development of players across the continent.

Beyond competition, we hope to transform the African Cup into an entertainment spectacle in years to come. The goal is to make the event more engaging, not just for table tennis enthusiasts but for entire families. We are enhancing media coverage, digital engagement, and fan interaction to bring African table tennis closer to a global audience. We are also exploring improved broadcasting solutions to make the tournament more accessible and enjoyable for viewers worldwide.

On the financial side, we are working on securing sponsorship deals that will increase prize money and provide long-term financial support to teams, ensuring sustainability and greater participation.

The African Club Championship will precede the African Cup. How do you intend to make the club tournament more attractive for teams in Africa?

The African Club Championship has seen a decline in participation in recent years. However, we have actively engaged with member associations, and I am pleased to see a rise in team entries from across different regions this year.

After this edition, we will conduct a comprehensive review to determine the best direction for the championship. We will analyze the successful club models in Europe and see what strategies we can adopt. Currently, Africa is the only continent still hosting this event in its traditional format, and we will explore ways to modernize and enhance it.

Our key priorities include increasing visibility and incentives for clubs, introducing a ranking system to add prestige and encourage long-term participation, and expanding marketing and media coverage to make the event more appealing to fans and potential sponsors.

The African Cup is one of the prestigious tournaments in Africa, what areas does your board intend to change in the competition, and how do you plan to attract more teams to it?

As a qualifier for the ITTF World Cup, the African Cup is already one of the most prestigious tournaments on the continent. While it has been successful, there is always room for improvement. A key challenge has been increasing participation from more African nations.

A major obstacle for many teams has been the high cost of travel and hospitality. To address this, we have taken a crucial step by securing a partnership with Ethiopian Airlines as the official travel partner of the ATTF. This will help reduce travel costs for member associations. We expect to see the first great impact of this partnership at the Africa Youth Championships in Lagos this July, and we are confident it will encourage more teams to participate in the African Cup as well.

Additionally, we are focusing on increasing sponsorship and broadcasting deals to boost prize money and enhance the player experience through better facilities and scheduling.

What confidence do you have in Tunis to stage this tournament?

Tunisia earned the right to host the African Cup based on its proven track record of successfully organizing major sporting events. The Tunisian Table Tennis Federation (TTTF) has always been an excellent partner, and I have personally worked with President Lotfi Guerfel and his team on multiple occasions. Their professionalism and commitment give me full confidence that this event will be well-organized and up to international standards.

Tunisia has also been a consistent host of WTT events, which means they already have experience managing high-level competitions. Over the past few months, we have worked closely with the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) to refine various aspects of the tournament, and I am assured we will deliver a world-class event in Tunis.

What is the direction of ITTF Africa this year?

This year, ITTF Africa is focusing on three core pillars: development, competition, and global visibility.

For grassroots development, we will expand youth training programs and provide more opportunities for young players to develop their skills.

We will strengthen our events by making events more attractive, financially sustainable, and globally competitive.

We intend to raise Africa’s global profile by ensuring that African players and competitions gain greater international recognition while fostering partnerships that bring investment and growth to table tennis in Africa.

We are excited about the journey ahead and are committed to making 2025 a transformative year for African table tennis.

Share

Please follow and like us: