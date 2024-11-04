We’ll Make Our Next Political Movement Known By December – Aregbesola’s Supporters

Share

…Begins distribution of membership card

The supporters of former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola have restated their readiness to make their position as to the next political dispensation know latest by December.

Aregbesola’s supporters under the aegis of Omoluabi Progressives, a caucus which have it members across the state said that tendency has finalized plans to welcome more bigwigs to their fold.

The Chairman of Omoluabi Progressives, Alhaji Azeez Adesiji, who made these known in Ilesa, Osun State, hinted that in the next two months, the major political force in the state will declare its major move ahead of the next dispensation, adding that efforts in top gear to admit critical political gladiators in the state.

He urged members across the state to visit their respective wards and registration points to obtain their membership cards.

The Chairman held that, “Our cards are ready. As we did for our key leaders in Ilesa, we have commenced the issuance of cards across Osun. By the time we are done, members will have access to many more packages that will espouse our distinctiveness.

“When we tell people that Omoluabi Progressives is coming to take the reins of power in the state, they will think we are playing. They will think we don’t know what we are doing.

“They should wait for us. We are not making mouth about it. Check where the genuine progressives are. They are all Omoluabis.

“Our principles accommodate everyone who see politics as a way to better the lives of the people. We are not after pecuniary, but seek to drive the development that the people desire in any government.

“By the grace of God, we will not let the people down,” the ex-council boss stressed.

Meanwhile, the caucus according to its spokesperson, Comrade Abosede Oluwaseun, had began the official presentation of membership/registration cards to its members across the state.

The process, coordinated by unit, ward and local government executives of the political group was applauded by many, stressing that the exercise signals one out of the many strides of Omoluabi to return progressive politics in Osun to its foundation.

Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, a one time former Chairman of Osun AC/ACN and former Secretary to the State Government, commended the state coordinating team of the tendency for making the process seamless.

Adeoti, who lauded the transparency so far, called on members to keep registering and participate actively in the mobilisation process as well as attend meetings regularly at the ward level.

