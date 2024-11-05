We’ll Make Our Next Move Known By December – Aregbesola’s Loyalists

Share

Erstwhile Osun State Rauf Aregbesola’s loyalists under the aegis of Omoluabi Progressives say they will unveil their next political dispensation next month.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) last month suspended Aregbesola, over alleged antiparty activities. In a resolution sent to the APC National Chairman Umar Ganduje, the Osun State APC Executive Committee claimed that the former Minister of Interior worked “with opposition parties to undermine the APC, factionalising the party through the Omoluabi Caucus, creating parallel party organs, and insulting party leaders”.

Omoluabi Progressives Chairman Azeez Adesiji said in Ilesa they have their plans. He said: “Our cards are ready. As we did for our key leaders in Ilesa, we have commenced the issuance of cards across Osun.

“By the time we are done, members will have access to many more packages that will espouse our distinctiveness.

