We’ll Make One Woman In Every Household Farmer – Benue Deputy Gov’s Wife

The wife of Benue State Deputy Governor, Mrs Christy Sam Ode, has floated a Foundation “Evergreen Women Farmers Foundation” with the aim of making at least one woman in every household in the state, an active farmer.

Mrs Ode disclosed in an interview that the Foundation has been registered and will commence full activities soon.

The Deputy Governor’s wife said she decided to focus on agriculture because it holds the biggest capacity to create chains of opportunities for women and the youth.

“I want women to go into farming. God has blessed our land. I am telling the women that in whatever way they can, they should help and encourage each other.

“We want to support women with seedlings, fertilizer and whatever we can, but the truth is that women need to come out and go into farming so that there will be enough food for the home and also for making a profit”.

Mrs Ode explained that the initiative was her own way of supporting the efforts of Governor Hyacinth Alia in placing women at the forefront of the state’s development.

“In Benue state, the Governor is really trying by giving good positions to women. As you know without women, there will be no men.

“As women, we are seeking for the men to take us more into everything they are doing so that we also will be strong,” she added.

Christy said women had shown that they were a force to reckon with in politics as they provided the biggest political base in the country.

“When it is election day, the women are everywhere and when they tell you yes, their yes is yes, so we asking those in leadership positions to carry the women along.”

She said that though as Christians and Muslims, the religions place women under men, it’s important to encourage women to contribute to every facet of societal growth and development.

“We don’t have to go across what we are not supposed to do; we are trying our best to work together as a team, to be humble so that the men will understand us better and the religion will accept us the way we are.”

She advised women in political and administrative positions to support each other and be their sister’s keepers so that they could grow stronger than the way they are now.